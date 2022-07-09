Sports

Elena Rybakina wins her maiden Wimbledon title: Her career stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 09, 2022, 08:32 pm 3 min read

Rybakina bounced back to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Seventeenth seed Elena Rybakina clinched her maiden Wimbledon title after beating world number two Ons Jabeur in the final. The former bounced back to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 after nearly two hours. Rybakina is the first Kazakhstan player to win the grass-court Slam. Interestingly, two first-time major finalists clashed at Wimbledon for the first time in the Open Era. Here are the key stats.

Feats Rybakina attained these feats

Rybakina became the youngest finalist at Wimbledon since Garbine Muguruza (at 21) reached her maiden final in 2015. As per Opta, Rybakina is the fourth-lowest ranked (23rd) woman to reach the final of the grass-court Slam since 1984. She is only behind Serena Williams in 2018 (181st), Venus Williams in 2007 (31st), and Sabine Lisicki in 2013 (24th).

Journey Rybakina's journey to the 2022 Wimbledon final

Rybakina prevailed over CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6(2), 7-5 in the first round. She hammered Canada's Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 7-6(5) in the second round. In the third round, Rybakina ousted China's Qinwen Zheng in straight sets 7-6(4), 7-5. She bested Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3 in the round of 16. She outclassed Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in quarters. She made short work of Halep in semis.

Do you know? First Kazakh woman to win a WTA title on grass

As per Opta, Rybakina is the first Kazakh woman in the Open Era to win a WTA title on grass. She now has the most WTA titles by a Kazakh woman in the Open Era (3).

Numbers Third win on grass over Top 20 player

Rybakina has claimed her third win on grass over a player ranked inside the Top 20. Her second win came against Simona Halep in the semi-final earlier this week. Meanwhile, this is also the maiden win for Rybakina over a player ranked number one or two. She has a win-loss record of 1-3 against the Top 2 players in her career.

Records Other records scripted by Rybakina

Rybakina, 23, has become the youngest woman to win Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2011. The latter was 21 when she lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish after beating Maria Sharapova in the final. Rybakina is also the second-lowest ranked woman in the Open Era to win Wimbledon. Earlier, Rybakina became the first-ever Tunisian and Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

Achievements Notable achievements of Rybakina

Rybakina is now a recipient of three WTA titles. The Kazakh was crowned winner at Bucharest Open in 2019 and later Hobart International in 2020. She has been a six-time runner-up in WTA events. She was a finalist at the Adelaide International 1 played earlier this year. She had then lost to three-time Grand Slam winner Ashleigh Barty in straight sets 3-6, 2-6.

Stats Her career stats at Grand Slams

After winning the Wimbledon title, Rybakina has improved her record in the grass-court Slam to 10-2. The 2021 French Open quarter-finalist has a 7-4 record in the clay-court event. She has a 3-3 win-loss record in US Open, having reached the third round in 2021. Rybakina, who had a third-round exit in 2020 Australian Open, has a 4-3 record in the tourney.