2022 Wimbledon: Who is 24-year-old Harmony Tan?

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 29, 2022, 01:19 pm 3 min read

Harmony Tan overcame Serena in three sets (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

23-time women's singles Grand Slam winner Serena Williams was ousted by Harmony Tan in the opening round of 2022 Wimbledon. Serena, who had received a wild card for the tournament, made a return since retiring in the first round of Wimbledon last year. Tan saw off Serena in a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 contest. Here we present the key details of Tan.

Comments Tan really happy to beat the legendary Serena

"I feel really tired now, but really happy," Tan said post her win. "I play every ball like just, put some slice, some change, some variety on the game, and it works today." She also added that it's a dream to beat a legend like Serena as she witnessed the latter on TV as a kid.

Context Why does this story matter?

This was a massive win for Tan, who was superb.

Downing the seven-time Wimbledon champion is a special achievement in her career.

The French international kept her nerves in what has been the longest match of the tournament thus far.

Coming back twice from a break down in the third set showed her character.

The match lasted for 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Stats Key stats of Harmony Tan

Tan is currently ranked 115 in the world. Her best ranking in singles was 90, achieved in April 2022. She has a 14-16 win-loss record in 2022 and is yet to win a title. She is also yet to win a WTA title in her singles career and has a 248-207 win-loss record.

Slams Tan's numbers at Grand Slams

By beating Serena, Tan has claimed only her third win at Slam events in singles. Making her first main draw appearance at Wimbledon, she has made a solid start. She made her Australian Open debut this year, losing in the second round. At Roland Garros, she has a 1-4 win-loss record, which includes three first-round exits. She has a 0-1 record at US Open.

ITF International Tennis Federation: 8 titles won by Tan

At ITF Circuit Finals, Tan has managed to win eight trophies. She has been a runner-up on nine occasions. Her last title came in 2021. She won the ITF Loule, beating Ellen Perez in straight sets,. She managed to reach three ITF finals in 2021, winning twice and losing one,. She has won one doubles title as well, besides being a one-time runner-up.

Do you know? Other key details of Tan

Tan was born on September 11, 1997 in Paris. She is of Chinese Cambodian and Vietnamese descent. She turned pro in 2012. She made her WTA debut in 2019, winning her first two matches in Newport Beach. She made her Slam singles debut in 2018.