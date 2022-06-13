Sports

Will Roger Federer return to the ATP tour? He answers

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 13, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

Federer last played at 2021 Wimbledon (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Swiss ace Roger Federer plans to return to the ATP Tour in 2023. The 40-year-old is set to appear at the Laver Cup and the following tournament in Basel. He will team up with his Spanish counterpart Rafael Nadal in London (Laver Cup). Federer is yet to play since July last year when Hubert Hurkacz knocked him out of Wimbledon. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Federer is one of the greatest players in tennis history (men's singles).

He owns the second-joint-most Grand Slam titles (20) with Novak Djokovic.

However, Federer has faltered in recent times due to multiple injuries.

He underwent two arthroscopic surgeries in 2020 before returning to the ATP Tour (2021).

However, Federer pulled out following Wimbledon as he required a third operation.

Statement 'Yes, definitely', Federer on his return

"Yes, definitely. How and where, I don't know. But that would be the idea," Federer told newspaper Tages-Anzeiger on being asked if he wanted to return to the ATP tour in 2023. "I haven't planned more than the Laver Cup and Basel yet. After Basel, the season is over anyway. It's important for me to get fit again so that I can train fully."

Wimbledon Federer set to miss 2022 Wimbledon

Federer, who won't feature at Wimbledon this year, will miss the grass-court Slam for the first time since 1998. He is the most successful man in the tournament, having won eight titles. The Swiss legend has won the joint-most consecutive Wimbledon titles (5) with Bjorn Borg. Federer also holds the record for winning the most number of matches at Wimbledon (105).

Development Federer was 9-4 in 2021

After undergoing two surgeries, Federer returned to theATP Tour in 2021. The 20-time Grand Slam champion had 9-4 record last year. He pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Federer defeated Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie, and Lorenzo Sonego in the grass-court Slam. Prior to that, he withdrew from the French Open (reached last 16).

Major Federer last won a major in 2018

Federer last clinched a Grand Slam title in 2018 (Australian Open). He defeated Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win his sixth Australian Open title. The Swiss maestro became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title since Ken Rosewall in 1972. Federer defended a major title for the 10th time. He won the 2017 Australian Open after defeating Nadal.