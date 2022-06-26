Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas wins Mallorca Championships: His stats on grass courts

Stefanos Tsitsipas wins Mallorca Championships: His stats on grass courts

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 26, 2022, 04:27 pm 2 min read

Stefanos Tsitsipas won his maiden grass-court title in Mallorca (Source: Twitter/atptour)

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas edged past Roberto Bautista Agut to win the Mallorca Championships on Saturday. The former clinched his ninth tour-level title after beating Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) in the final. Notably, Tsitsipas claimed his first title on grass courts on his tournament debut at the ATP 250 event in Spain. Here, we decode the stats of Tsitsipas on this surface.

Run Tsitsipas improves his record on grass courts

Tsitsipas defeated Ilya Ivashka (fourth round) and Benjamin Bonzi (semi-final) in straight sets. He overcame Marcus Giron and Bautista Agut each in three sets. As per ATP, Tsitsipas has improved to a 14-10 record on grass after his triumph. It was the Greek's first-ever ATP title on grass courts. This is the only court where Tsitsipas hadn't won a title before.

Information Tsitsipas wins back-to-back matches on grass

It is the first time since June 2019 that Tsitsipas has won back-to-back matches on grass courts. He last did so at Queen's Club (2019) when he beat Kyle Edmund and Jeremy Chardy before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Numbers Tsitsipas achieves this unique feat

It is to be noted that Tsitsipas made his debut at the Mallorca Championships this time. The Greek has won four titles each on hard and clay courts. He has become the youngest active man with at least a title on clay, hard, and grass. Tsitsipas is also the first man born after 1994 to achieve this feat.

Twitter Post Tsitsipas had reached his first final on grass

Do you know? Tsitsipas had received a wild card

It is to be noted that Tsitsipas had received a wild card for the Mallorca Championships. He joined Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, Denis Shapovalov, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Nick Kyrgios as marquee players at the ATP 250 tournament.

Wimbledon How has he fared at Wimbledon?

Tsitsipas has featured in four Wimbledon editions. He was knocked out in the opening round thrice (2017, 2019, 2021). The Greek reached the fourth round in 2018, having defeated Gregoire Barrere, Jared Donaldson, and Thomas Fabbiano. John Isner then thrashed Tsitsipas in the fourth round. Tsitsipas will bid to get past the fourth round this time. He earned a tour-leading 40th win in Mallorca.