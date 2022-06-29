Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic overcomes Thanasi Kokkinakis

Jun 29, 2022

Djokovic has advanced to the third round (Photo credit: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

Former world number one Novak Djokovic has reached the third round at Wimbledon with a victory over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis on Wednesday. He sealed a commanding win in straight sets. With this victory, Djokovic now owns a 23-match winning streak on the London lawns as a three-time defending champion. He had earlier beaten Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

Numbers Key numbers for the Djoker

Djokovic now has a 2-0 win-loss record over Kokkinakis. He had earlier beaten the Aussie international at the 2015 Roland Garros event. Djokovic sealed his 81st win at Wimbledon. Notably, the Serbian now has at least 80-plus wins at each of the four Grand Slams (Wimbledon: 81-10, Australian Open: 82-8, French Open: 85-16, US Open: 81-13).

2022 How has Djokovic fared in 2022?

Djokovic has raced to an 18-5 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to Wimbledon, Djokovic was ousted at Roland Garros by Rafael Nadal in the quarters. He won the Italian Open title, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas. In Madrid, he was beaten in the semis and before that he suffered a loss in the final of the Serbian Open. He also lost in the quarters in Dubai.

Goffin Goffin downs Baez to advance

David Goffin has also reached the third round after downing Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Goffin served six aces while his opponent made seven double faults. Goffin converted six of the nine break points and won a total of 94 points. He had a 78% win on the first serve. Joining Goffin was Steve Johnson, who beat Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Information Tiafoe serves 15 aces to down Marterer

23rd seed Frances Tiafoe downed Maximilian Marterer to advance as well. Tiafoe served 15 aces in the match and made zero double faults. He also converted four of the six break points. Tiafoe won 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.