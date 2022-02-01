Sports

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: Statistical comparison

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 01, 2022, 02:53 pm 3 min read

Nadal clinched his 21st major title on Sunday (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal clinched his second Australian Open title after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday. He became the first man to clinch 21 Grand Slam titles, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The Big Three were tied at 20 majors each before the 2022 Australian Open. Here, we decode the ATP stats of these legends.

Nadal is known for his ferocious play on clay courts. The 35-year-old has won 13 French Open titles, the most in Roland Garros history. This is seven more than Bjorn Borg (6), who is second on the list. Besides, Nadal has four US Open, two Wimbledon, and two Australian Open titles. He has a win-loss record of 298-41 at Grand Slams.

Nadal has a formidable record of 105-3 at the French Open. He has never lost a Roland Garros final, maintaining a 13-0 record. In 2021, Nadal suffered only his third defeat in Paris, to Djokovic. Before that, he was unbeaten in 35 Roland Garros matches.

By winning a sixth Wimbledon title in 2021, Djokovic had extended his tally of Grand Slams to 20. Djokovic holds the record for most Australian Open titles (9). He has three more than second-placed Federer. Last year, Djokovic won his second French Open title. He also has three US Open titles to his name. Djokovic has a win-loss record of 323-46 at majors.

Djokovic is the only player in the Open Era to be undefeated in nine Australian Open finals. He has won 75 or more matches at all four majors - Australian Open (82), French Open (81), Wimbledon (79), and US Open (81).

Swiss ace Roger Federer remains one of the most prolific players in tennis history. He is deemed the greatest player of grass courts. Federer owns most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8). He also has six Australian Open and five US Open titles to his name. Federer has won the French Open only once. He has a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams.

Federer remains the only player with over 100 match wins at two different majors (102 at Australian Open). Last year, he won his 105th match at Wimbledon, his most wins at a major. He equaled Nadal's record of most match-wins (French Open) at a major.

At the Australian Open, Nadal clinched his 90th tour-level title. Among the Big Three, Federer has the most ATP titles (103). Meanwhile, Djokovic has won 86 titles. The world number has won the most Masters 1000 titles (37). Nadal (36) and Federer (28) follow Djokovic on the tally. As far as the ATP Finals are concerned, Federer owns most titles (6).

Djokovic holds the record for being the top-ranked player (ATP Rankings) for most weeks (357*). The Serbian broke Federer's record of 310 weeks last year. The likes of Pete Sampras (287), Ivan Lendl (270), Jimmy Connors (268), and Nadal (209) follow Federer on the tally. However, Federer still has the record of 237 consecutive weeks at number one.