Rafael Nadal becomes first man to win 21 major titles

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 30, 2022, 07:41 pm 3 min read

Rafael Nadal wins his second Australian Open title (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

World number five Rafael Nadal won his second Australian Open title after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final (2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5). Nadal captured his 21st Grand Slam title, now the most in men's singles. He has broken a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic (20 each). The former has become the second player (Open Era) to win each major twice.

Context Why does it matter?

Before the Australian Open, the Big Three (Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal) were tied at 20 majors each.

In 2021, Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon to equal Federer and Nadal.

The Serbian couldn't get ahead of the duo at the US Open where Medvedev defeated him in the final.

Nadal has now entered the record books by winning at Melbourne Park.

Title Second Australian Open title

Nadal has won his second Australian Open title. His first came in 2009 when he downed Federer in the final. The Spaniard lost four Australian Open finals thereafter (2012, 2014, 2017, and 2019). Nadal has become only the second man in the Open Era after Djokovic to win each Grand Slam twice. Djokovic achieved this feat after winning the French Open last year.

Information Nadal achieves this unique feat

Nadal has now won at least one major title in 15 different years. He won at least a single major for 10 consecutive seasons from 2005 to 2014. He then had another such streak from 2017 to 2020. Nadal couldn't win a major in 2021.

Title Nadal wins his 90th ATP tour-level singles title

Nadal has won his 90th ATP tour-level singles title. He has become only the second man after Federer (103) among active players to win 90 or more ATP titles. Djokovic owns 86 titles. Earlier this year, Nadal won the Melbourne Summer Set after beating Maxime Cressy in the final. He outplayed the American 7-6(6), 6-3 to win his 89th tour-level title.

Final Sixth Australian Open final for Nadal

Nadal had reached his sixth Australian Open final. Nadal lost the finals in 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2019. Overall at Grand Slams, Rafa had reached his 29th final. He is only behind Federer and Djokovic in this regard (31 finals). Only these three players have competed in 20 or more Grand Slam finals to date. Ivan Lendl follows Nadal with 19 final appearances.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Nadal has become the first player to win the Australian Open from a two-set deficit since 1965 when Roy Emerson defeated Fred Stolle 7-9, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-1. The Spaniard last staged such a victory in 2007 at Wimbledon (beat Mikhail Youzhny 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2). Nadal is overall the fourth player to win all four Grand Slams twice.