Sports

England vs India, 5th Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jun 30, 2022, 03:30 pm 3 min read

Jonny Bairstow smashed 394 runs in the concluded series against NZ (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England will host India for the fifth and final Test of the 2021 series at Edgbaston, starting July 1. The hosts have the form in their stride. The clean-swept World Test champions, New Zealand, in the three-match series. India have a 2-1 lead heading into the final. They would want a win at any expense to script history at Edgbaston. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch Report, timing, and TV listing

The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (3:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. Edgbaston is known to be a pacer-friendly venue. The wicket will favor the batters as the game progresses. Slight showers can be anticipated on the first two days. Toss-winning side is likely to bowl first, given the overcast conditions.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in Tests

In their Test encounters so far, England have claimed 49 wins while India have emerged meritorious on 31 occasions (50 draws). India last won a Test series in England in 2007 (1-0).

England England aim to level the series 2-2

England rendered a hostile display in the concluded three-match series versus NZ. They have the momentum up their sleeves. Joe Root remains the linchpin among batters. Ollie Pope seems to have found his foot at number three spot. Jonny Bairstow's hard-hitting abilities could startle the visitors. James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be banked heavily, given they have 85 wickets among themselves at Edgbaston.

India India eye glory at Edgbaston

Jasprit Bumrah will captain the visitors with Rohit Sharma being ruled out due to COVID-19. Cheteshwar Pujara, who fared well in the County Championship underway, could be expected for a valiant show. He's likely to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant need to rack up a clutch exhibition. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami could be a nuisance for England.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

England (Probable XI): Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Matty Potts, James Anderson. India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per ESPNcricinfo, James Anderson has snared 45 scalps at Edgbaston. He averages 23.28 and has two five-fors. Joe Root has smacked 496 runs at Edgbaston, averaging 49.60. Jasprit Bumrah has pocketed 32 wickets in England. The seamer averages 25.93. Against England, Virat Kohli has amassed 1,960 Test runs at 43.55. He has five hundreds and nine fifties.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Matty Potts, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Matty Potts, Jasprit Bumrah.