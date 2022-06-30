Sports

Natalie Sciver smashes 169* against South Africa Women: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 30, 2022, 01:37 pm 2 min read

Sciver is now the 12th highest run-getter for England women in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England all-rounder Natalie Sciver smashed a stellar 169* against South Africa Women in the ongoing one-off Test in Taunton. She clocked her maiden Ton in red-ball cricket. The right-hander bashed 21 fours during her unbeaten 263-ball stay. Notably, it is the 13th-highest score by a batter in women's Tests. She has also steered past 500 runs in this format. We decode her Test stats.

169* Sciver's 169* lights up Taunton

Sciver came in when the score read 74/2. She relished facing pacer Tumi Sekhukhune, smashing the latter for boundaries at will. Sciver was dropped early on and she made sure SA paid the price for the same. She ran a single towards cover to bring up her maiden Test hundred. She also stitched a 207-run stand alongside Alice Richards, who slammed 107.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sciver is one of England's top-notch performers in the limited-overs with plenty of records to show.

However, she was yet to prove her mettle in the purest format.

The wait ended as she smacked a marathon 169* in Taunton, playing in the eighth Test of her career.

A knock of this caliber has got her desirable notice as a red-ball cricketer.

Feat Sciver attains a majestic feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sciver now holds the record for the fourth-highest score by an Englishwoman in Tests. Betty Snowball (189 vs NZ, 1935), Rachael Heyhoe Flint (179 vs Australia, 1975), and Claire Taylor (177 vs SA, 2003) rank above her. Notably, Sciver now has the sixth-highest score by a number four or a lower batter in Tests.

Career A look at Sciver's Test career

Sciver has amassed 512 runs at 46.54. She has a hundred and two fifties (88 and 58) in this format. Sciver has surpassed the likes of Clare Conner (502) and Janet Southgate (490) among the highest run-getters for England women in Tests. At home, the all-rounder has raced to 349 Test runs at 58.16. She also has 10 Test scalps at 32.10.

Match How has the one-off Test panned out?

England restricted South Africa to 284 after electing to bowl Kate Cross (4/63) was the pick of the English bowlers. Marizanne Kapp put up a fight against the hosts, dishing out a hostile-looking 150. England compiled 417/8d, taking a 133-run lead. Hundreds from Sciver and Richards (107) put the hosts in a dominating spot. SA (55/3) trail by 78 runs on Day 3.