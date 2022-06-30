Sports

Nathan Lyon claims 20th five-wicket haul in Tests: Key stats

Nathan Lyon claims 20th five-wicket haul in Tests: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 30, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

Nathan Lyon has raced to 432 Test scalps (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

On Wednesday, Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon snared his 20th Test five-for against Sri Lanka in Galle. He pocketed figures worth 5/90, helping his side bowl Sri Lanka out for 212. Lyon unlocked a stupendous feat as he raced past Sir Richard Hadlee's Test count in Tests (431). He is now the 12th highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket. We decode his stats.

Test A look at Lyon's Test numbers

Lyon has raced past 430 Test scalps (432) at 31.99. He has 20 five-wicket hauls in an innings, with the best figures reading 8/50 against India in Bengaluru. Notably, he has three 10-wicket hauls in a match. As per ESPNcricinfo, Lyon has the fifth-most wickets in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. He has affected 33 dismissals at 30.48 with two five-wicket hauls.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lyon is one of Australia's greatest servants in Tests.

He was one of their linchpins in a historic 1-0 win in Pakistan in March.

Australia had suffered a 3-0 whitewash on their previous tour to Lanka.

With the WTC points at stake, the visitors can't allow the Lankans to dish out a similar show.

Lyon's expertise in the subcontinent could help them overthrow SL.

Bowlers Where does Lyon stand among bowling greats?

Lyon is still the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests He ranks behind Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). Meanwhile, he has steered clear of Hadlee to claim the 12th most wickets in Tests. He can surpass Rangana Herath (433) and Kapil Dev (434) in this Test. Among off-spinners, Lyon ranks second only to India's Ravichandran Ashwin, who has bagged 442 Test wickets.

Performance How has Lyon fared in Sri Lanka?

Lyon has a healthy track record versus the Lankans on their home soil. He has claimed 29 wickets at 30.89. He has two five-wicket hauls to his name. Overall, he has snapped up 40 wickets against the Lankans averaging 34.47. Lyon has now surpassed McGrath's Test tally against SL (37). The off-spinner now has the third-most wickets by an Aussie cricketer versus SL.

First Test How has the first Test panned out?

Sri Lanka were off to a decent start but lost their way. From 38/0, they were reduced to 97/5. However, Niroshan Dickwella (58), Angelo Mathews (39), and R Mendis (22) showed some character to help SL surpass 200. For Australia, spinners Lyon and Mitchell Swepson claimed eight scalps among themselves. Australia were 98/3 at stumps on Day 1 with Usman Khawaja scoring 47*.