Sports

England vs NZ, 3rd Test: Bairstow, Overton help hosts recover

England vs NZ, 3rd Test: Bairstow, Overton help hosts recover

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 25, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

England have ralled back versus NZ (Source: Twitter/@TheBarmyArmy)

The third Test between England and New Zealand is well poised on Day 3. Resuming the day on 225/5, NZ managed 329, with Daryl Mitchell ending up scoring 109. Jack Leach claimed a fifer. Meanwhile, England were rocked early on, being reduced to 55/6. However, Jonny Bairstow (130*) and Craig Overton (89*) helped England rally back. Here are the details.

Session An eventful first session

An eventful first session saw everything happen. From a couple of dropped catches, to Matthew Potts dismissing Tom Blundell LBW and the batter not being able to take a review. Michael Bracewell and Tim Southee scored crucial runs and supported Mitchell. Jack Leach and Stuart Broad picked wickets. NZ managed to add 100 runs, losing 3 scalps.

Mitchell Mitchell scores 109 for NZ

Mitchell scored a massive 78* on Day 1 and converted the score into a century on Day 2. He managed 109 runs from 228 balls, smashing nine fours and 3 sixes. Mitchell brought up his fourth Test ton in the ongoing game. The middle-order batter has scored a hundred in each of the Tests played in the series.

Boult A dream start for Boult

Trent Boult handed NZ a solid beginning. His in-angling good length ball swung away late. Minimum feet movement by Lees saw the ball beat the outside edge to hit the top of off. Boult then dismissed Ollie Pope with an inswinger. He also got Zak Crawley, who couldn't read an inswinging delivery to get his wickets smashed.

Information Leach finishes with 5/100

England claimed the last two wickets right after lunch as NZ were folded for 329. Leach claimed the last two wickets and finished with figures worth 5/100. He now has 87 scalps at 32.70. Leach claimed his 3rd five-wicket haul in the format.

Duo England rally back with Bairstow and Overton

England were 55/6 and were in a spot of bother. However, Bairstow and Overton got along and took the game away. Bairstow smashed 130*, slamming 21 fours. He was in beast mode and scored in a rate over 100. He got sound company in the form of Overton, who managed 89* from 106 balls, He slammed 12 fours and 2 sixes.