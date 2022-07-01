Sports

How has Cheteshwar Pujara fared in SENA countries? Key stats

How has Cheteshwar Pujara fared in SENA countries? Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 01, 2022, 09:42 pm 3 min read

Cheteshwar Pujara averages 32.68 in SENA nations

Top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara opened for India in the fifth and final Test against England that started today. Pujara, who recently had a stellar season in County Championship, negotiated the England seamers initially. However, he departed for just 13 (46) before lunch. Pujara would want to bounce back in the second innings. Here, we take a look at his Test record in SENA nations.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pujara has been India's mainstay number three batter in Tests. He took the reins from Rahul Dravid.

Like Dravid, the former showcases incredible resistance against the greatest of bowling attacks.

Earlier this year, Pujara was dropped for the Sri Lanka series as he had faltered overseas.

The Indian top-order batter needs to improve his records in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

SA Pujara faltered in South Africa

Pujara scored just 124 runs from six innings at an average of 20.67 in the 2021/22 South Africa Test series. He recorded scores of 0, 16, 3, 53, 43, and 9 in three Tests. Pujara recorded a golden duck in his first innings of the series (Centurion). Notably, he was dismissed caught in five of the six innings (LBW once).

Australia Pujara slammed his last Test ton in Australia

It is to note that Pujara scored his last Test century at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Australia (2019). He slammed a resounding 193 and finished as the highest run-scorer of the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar series. Overall, the senior batter has slammed 993 runs from 11 Tests at an average of 47.28 in Australia. The tally includes three centuries.

England Pujara averages 28.25 in England (Tests)

Pujara is yet to make an impact in England (Tests). He averages just 28.25 from 15 Tests in the nation, having slammed 763 runs. Pujara has a lone ton and four half-centuries in England. His scores in the ongoing series (2021) read as 4, 12*, 9, 45, 1, 91, 4, 61, and 13. This is Pujara's third trip to England with Team India (2014-2022).

Information Pujara's numbers in South Africa and New Zealand

Pujara averages less than 30 in both South Africa and New Zealand. In the rainbow nation, Pujara has 535 runs from 19 Test innings at an average of 28.15 (one century). Against the Kiwis (away from home), he owns 160 runs at just 20.00.

Numbers Pujara's overall numbers in SENA nations

Pujara has played as many as 40 Tests in SENA countries since 2010. He has racked up 2,451 runs from 77 innings at an average of 32.68 in these nations so far. The tally includes five tons and 13 half-centuries. His average in winning cause: 35.13, losing cause: 24.97, draw: 53.15. Notably, Pujara averages just 20.30 in run-chases (SENA countries).

Career A look at Pujara's career

Pujara, who made his international debut in 2010, has amassed 6,726 runs from 96 Tests at an average of 43.67. He has slammed 18 tons and 32 fifties in the format so far. Pujara also has three double-tons in Test cricket. He has a terrific record in domestic cricket. In overall First-class cricket, he has tallied 17,668 runs at an average of 51.81.

Information Pujara's first-innings woes!

Pujara has struggled in the first innings of a Test in recent times. His scores in this phase (ENG vs IND, 2021 series) read as 4, 9, 1, 4, and 13. Notably, James Anderson has dismissed him in each of these five innings.

County Pujara averaged 120 in the County Championship

Pujara entered the Edgbaston Test after faring well in the 2022 County Championship Division Two. He aggregated 720 runs from just five Tests at an astronomical average of 120.00 for Sussex. Pujara crossed the three-figure mark on four occasions, including a record-breaking two double-centuries. His scores in the tournament read 6, 201*, 109, 12, 203, 16, 170*, and 3.