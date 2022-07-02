Sports

England vs India, T20Is: Who is 34-year-old Richard Gleeson?

Gleeson has snared 21 scalps in the ongoing T20 Blast (Source: Twitter/@VitalityBlast)

England have named a 14-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20Is against India, starting July 7. 34-year-old Lancashire quick Richard Gleeson is one of the inductees. He has received his maiden call-up in this format. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast underway, having snared 21 scalps at 16.80. That includes his maiden five-fer in T20s (5/33). We decode his profile.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gleeson marked his First-class debut at 27.

Although a late bloomer, Gleeson has paced his career well.

Back injuries had ruled him out of the last two seasons.

He signed up for a T20-only contract with Lancashire for the ongoing T20 season.

He has made his impact felt in spite of his off-field commitments as a teacher.

Stats A look at Gleeson's domestic numbers

Playing for Northants, Gleeson marked his FC debut against Australians in a tour match. To date, he has pocketed 143 wickets across 34 matches at 21.34. He made his List A and T20 debuts in June 2016. Gleeson has clipped 28 wickets in List A, averaging 29.14. Meanwhile, he has affected 71 dismissals in T20s He averages 23.92 with the best figures of 5/33.

Career Presenting Gleeson's cricketing journey over the years

Gleeson started playing for Northamptonshire on a match-to-match basis while continuing his coaching job. The right-armer signed a three-year deal with Northamptonshire in 2016. Gleeson, however, shifted to Lancashire by the end of 2018. In 2020, Gleeson was then included in England's 24-member squad to start the training for ODIs versus Ireland. He was later named as a reserve player for the series.

Information England squad for T20Is versus India

England's T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matt Parkinson, Jason Roy, David Willey, Reece Topley, Phil Salt.

Information England squad for ODIs versus India

England's ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain, wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Schedule A look at the schedule of the white-ball series

England and India will be engaged in the white-ball series after the conclusion of the one-off Test. The T20I series will commence on July 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Edgbaston and Trent Bridge will host the next two T20Is (July 9 and 10). The three ODIs will be held at Kennington Oval (July 12), Lord's (July 14), and Old Trafford (July 17).