England vs New Zealand: Joe Root slams 27th Test ton

Joe Root hammered his 27th Test ton (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England cricket team batter Joe Root smashed an aggressive century on Day 3 of the second Test match against New Zealand on Sunday. This is the second successive century for Root, who helped England win the first Test after striking an unbeaten 115* in the second innings. Root joined Ollie Pope, who also got to a ton earlier today. Here's more.

Trentbridge Test How has the 2nd Test panned out?

NZ managed 553/10 in the first innings. Daryl Mitchell (190) and wicket-keeper Tom Blundell (106) carved out magnificent tons. The duo added 236 runs, NZ's highest-ever partnership for the fifth wicket. England were 90/1 at stumps on Day 2. Alex Lees went on to convert his start to a fine fifty today. Pope and Root are at the crease having added 150-plus run stand.

Context Why does this story matter?

Root has been England' best performer in Test cricket for a while now.

He is still England's most successful Test skipper and after stepping down, a second successive performance like this will help his confidence immensely.

Root's numbers of late has been a step above the rest as he continues to make his presence felt in the longest format.

He has continued to excel.

Younis Root gets past Younis Khan's tally of runs

In the first Test, Root went on to become the second Englishman to get past the 10,000-run mark in Tests after Alastair Cook (12,474). He also became only the 14th batter to surpass 10,000 runs. With another century now, Root has gotten past Younis Khan iu terms of Test runs. Former Pakistan cricketer Younis had amassed 10,099 runs at 52.25.

Information Root equals Smith and Kohli in terms of Test tons

Root has now amassed 27 Test centuries, including four versus the Kiwis. He has now equaled the tally of Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith, and Allan Border in terms of Test tons (27).