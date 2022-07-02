Sports

Wimbledon: John Isner scripts world record for aces served

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 02, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

Isner served 24 aces in a 4-6, 6-7(4), 3-6 defeat (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

John Isner lost to Jannik Sinner in the third round of 2022 Wimbledon on Friday. However, the former fired a total of 24 aces in a 4-6, 6-7(4), 3-6 defeat. Isner broke the all-time world record for total aces on the ATP Tour. The American now has 13,748 aces, having surpassed the mark of Ivo Karlovic (13,728). Here are the key stats.

Information Isner surpasses Ivo Karlovic in terms of aces

As stated, Isner has raced to 13,748 aces on the ATP Tour. He eclipsed Ivo Karlovic, who owns as many as 13,728 aces. The likes of Roger Federer (11,478), Goran Ivanisevic (10,237), and Feliciano Lopez (10,155) follow Karlovic on the tally.

Twitter Post Isner scripts history!

🚨 NEW WORLD RECORD 🚨



With 13,729 aces, @JohnIsner surpasses Ivo Karlovic to claim the top spot in the record books! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w0v5rol0Bd — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 1, 2022

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

As per ATP, Isner has the most number of aces in 2022 (653). Interestingly, the American has topped the aces column on the ATP tour in seven seasons, having crossed the 1,000-ace mark as many times. His career-best run in this regard came in 2015 (1,260). Isner slammed over 1,000 aces in a year for the first time in 2010 (1,048).

Do you know? Isner served 54 aces in his first-round win

Isner has become the fifth man to reach 1,000 aces at Wimbledon. The American had served as many as 54 aces in his first-round win against Enzo Couacaud. He then served 36 aces against three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

Statement Proud of this record: Isner

"I'm actually proud of that record. I wish I could have broken it in a win, but to have set the all-time aces record at Wimbledon I think is very special. It's a credit to — in my mind — how professional I've been to keep myself on the court to give myself the opportunity to hit those aces," Isner said after the match.

Career Career stats of Isner

Isner, who turned professional in 2007, has a career win-loss record of 472-299. He has won a total of 16 titles on the ATP tour to date, the last of which he claimed in 2021 (Atlanta). Isner last won more than one title in a season in 2018 (Atlanta and Miami Masters). He is yet to win his maiden Grand Slam title (Win-loss: 83-53).