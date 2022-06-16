Sports

Decoding the stats of Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Decoding the stats of Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 16, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Federer has won 105 matches at Wimbledon (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Swiss ace Roger Federer plans to return to the ATP Tour in 2023. The 40-year-old is set to appear at the Laver Cup. He will team up with his Spanish counterpart Rafael Nadal in the tournament. Federer is yet to play since July last year when Hubert Hurkacz knocked him out of Wimbledon (quarter-final). Here, we decode Federer's stats at Wimbledon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Federer is one of the greatest players in tennis history (men's singles).

He owns the second-joint-most Grand Slam titles (20) with Novak Djokovic.

However, Federer has faltered in recent times due to multiple injuries.

He underwent two arthroscopic surgeries in 2020 before returning to the ATP Tour (2021).

Notwithstanding, the Swiss legend has already won as many as eight Wimbledon titles.

Information Federer set to miss 2022 Wimbledon

Federer, who won't feature at Wimbledon this year, will miss the grass-court Slam for the first time since 1999. He has featured in 22 Wimbledon Championships. Federer has competed at each of the editions since 1999 (his debut).

Stats Most titles at Wimbledon

Federer is the most successful man at Wimbledon, having won eight titles (2003-07, 2009, 2012, 2017). The Swiss legend has won the joint-most consecutive Wimbledon titles (5) with Bjorn Borg. Federer has a win-loss record of 105-14 in the grass-court Slam. He is the only man to have won over 100 matches at Wimbledon (105). He claimed his 100th Wimbledon match-win in 2019.

Numbers Federer has played 12 Wimbledon finals

Federer has reached 12 finals at Wimbledon, having lost on four occasions (2008, 2014, 2015, and 2019). Three of these losses have come against Novak Djokovic. The former has lost only one semi-final in the history of Wimbledon. Milos Raonic stunned him in the penultimate clash of the 2016 edition. However, the Canadian lost to Andy Murray in the final.

Do you know? Most match-wins at Grand Slams

To date, Federer has competed in 31 Grand Slam finals, joint-most with Djokovic. Federer has a win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams (most wins). Federer can become the first player to win 370-plus matches at Slams if he continues to play at majors.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Federer is one of the two players, the other being Bjorn Borg, to have won the Wimbledon title without dropping a set. The former won 2017 Wimbledon, winning all matches in straight sets. Federer also remains the oldest champion at Wimbledon (35 years, 11 months). He has featured in the most number of matches in the prestigious tournament (119).