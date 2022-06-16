Sports

IND vs SA: Aiden Markram ruled out of T20I series

Written by V Shashank Jun 16, 2022, 11:27 am 2 min read

South Africa's middle-order batter Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the last two T20Is against India. The 27-year-old has not participated in the series so far after being tested COVID-19 positive prior to the first T20I. He was under a seven-day quarantine last week. South Africa, who currently lead the five-match series 2-1, will face India on June 17. Here are further details.

Statement Here's what Cricket South Africa said

"The Proteas batsman spent seven days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play program in time for the last two matches," read a statement issued by Cricket South Africa. Furthermore, Markram is healthy and has been cleared to head back home to take care of his mental and physical health.

IPL 2022 Markram enjoyed a red-hot form in IPL 2022

Markram came off a sensational run in the 2022 Indian Premier League season. He was one of the linchpins in SRH's batting line-up. Markram managed 381 runs in 14 outings at 47.62. He struck at a prolific rate of 139.05. He last played a T20I during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Markram's last five T20I scores read 52*, 0, 19, 51*, and 40.

De Kock De Kock's availability still under a cloud

Wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock was sidelined for the last two outings, having suffered a wrist injury in the first T20I. Heinrich Klaasen replaced the former in the mix. The right-handed batter clocked scores of 29 and 81 in the last two games. As per CSA, his availability for the fourth T20I is still shrouded in mystery.

IND vs SA India bounce back in the third T20I

Team India failed to contain the Proteas in the first T20I in spite of posting 211 runs on board. They succumbed to a seven-wicket drubbing. In Cuttack, India (148/6) failed to put up a fight, eventually losing by four wickets. However, India bounced back in Visakhapatnam to chronicle a 48-run triumph. They face South Africa in the fourth T20I on Friday.