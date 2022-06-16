Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Manchester United

Jun 16, 2022

United want Frenkie de Jong as priority (Photo credit: Twitter/@DeJongFrenkie21)

Manchester United are far behind compared to their rivals in the Premier League regarding the summer transfer window. United are continuing to pursuit Frenkie de Jong with not much happening. They were interested in signing forward Darwin Nunez but the player joined Liverpool. United have seen several players leave as free agents. But now the real work should start in re-shaping the squad.

Departures Several players leave United as free agents

United have seen several players leave as free agents. Paul Pogba didn't agree on a contract extension and will join Juventus in July. Jesse Lingard is in search of a new club. Edinson Cavani has bid farewell as well after a two-year stint. Nemanja Matic has joined AS Roma to re-unite with Jose Mourinho. Juan Mata departed too, seeking more playing time.

Context Why does this story matter?

After a disappointing season which saw United finish sixth in the Premier League, the key element in the new campaign will be a solid transfer window.

By the look of it, United are likely to have a difficult time ahead.

Despite several outgoings, United still need to free up the squad and recover money.

The club is also aware on the spending limit.

Henderson Nottingham Forest hold initial talks with Dean Henderson

As per Sky Sports, Nottingham Forest have held initial talks with Manchester United over the loan signing of goal-keeper Dean Henderson. Henderson had earlier signed a five year contract with the option of a further year in August 2020. However, he failed to replace number one choice David de Gea. Henderson is most likely to go out on loan.

Wan-Bissaka Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave the club this summer

Manchester United are open to selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer. The 24-year-old was signed in a £50 million deal from Crystal Palace in 2019. With Diago Dalot preferred as the right-back, Wan-Bissaka, who has impressed in patches, will be allowed to leave if a suitor is found. United's preference is for a permanent sale but the club could also opt for a season-long loan.

Players Other players who could be departing the club

United could see the likes of central defenders - Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, and Axel Tuanzebe leave the club this summer. United are hopeful they find takers for these three players, who don't have a future here. Besides these names, Andreas Pereira will be hoping to secure a move somewhere. He has spent time on loans of late. Anthony Martial could be offloaded too.

De Jong What is the situation regarding Frenkie de Jong?

Barcelona mid-fielder Frenkie de Jong is wanted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who managed him at Ajax. He is a priority signing and United are in talks with the Spanish club. As per Fabrizio Romano, Man United are still in direct talks with Barçelona and a verbal bid was turned down last week. Barca need money, despite De Jong wanting to stay,

Duo United interested in Ajax duo Antony and Timber

As per Sky Sports, United are interested in signing Ajax duo Antony and Jurrien Timber. Antony is someone United are monitoring to add more flavour in their forward line. Besides Antony, fellow Ajax player Timber is regarded highly. United want to bolster the back line and Timber is someone who can be a value addition.

Information Eriksen and Torres are also being considered

As per reports, Christian Eriksen has a deal on the table from United after his successful return to the game with Brentford in the later half of the 2021-22 season. Villarreal defender Pau Torres is another player United are keen on.