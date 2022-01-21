Sports

South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Visitors set 288-run target

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 05:57 pm 2 min read

The Indian cricket team (287/6) has set South Africa a target of 288 in the second ODI held at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday. India were going strong on 179/2 at one stage before losing their way in the middle. Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for India, hammering a sound 85. Skipper KL Rahul also slammed a fifty. Here's the mid-innings report.

Openers Indian openers add 63 runs

Indian opening duo of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a good start, adding 63 runs. This helped India lay a solid platform. Dhawan, who scored a fifty in the previous match, hit an entertaining 29 from 38 balls. He hit five fours before being dismissed by Aiden Markram in the 12th over. Rahul supported his senior partner from the other end.

Duck Kohli gets dismissed for a duck

Virat Kohli's wait for a 71st international century continued as the 33-year-old was dismissed for a duck. Kohli had managed a solid 51 in the first match but on Friday, he lasted just five balls. He was dismissed by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. Kohli could not keep the ball down, trying to go over cover against a tossed up delivery.

Stand A superb partnership on offer

Rishabh Pant joined Rahul when the score read 64/2 and went on to share a pivotal 115-run stand for the third wicket. Pant was excellent, getting to his best score in ODIs. He faced 71 deliveries for his 85, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Rahul played as the second fiddle. He managed a patient 55 from 79 deliveries.

SA SA fight back with three quick scalps

South Africa got back into the game just when the two players were going strongly. Rahul was dismissed first, getting an edge while trying to flick a ball going down leg. Pant was sent back moments later after trying to go for a big shot. And then, Shreyas Iyer (11) suffered another failure, being trapped LBW by Tabraiz Shamsi. India were reduced to 207/5.

Information Shardul Thakur does well

Shardul Thakur's crucial innings in the end helped India get past the 275-run mark. He shared two meaningful partnerships alongside Venkatesh Iyer and R Ashwin. The two 30-plus stand got India to a decent score in the end.