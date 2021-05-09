Robert De Niro, Roger Federer team up for hilarious advertisement

Roger Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion. Robert De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner. When these two team up for an advertisement, it's nothing short of spectacular. The collaboration was for a Swiss tourism commercial, which saw Federer make an offer to De Niro that is hard to refuse. But the Hollywood legend does it nonetheless. Watch out for their tongue-in-cheek exchange.

Information

A great banter between an unlikely duo, ending is funny

De Niro tells Federer that Switzerland may be beautiful, but he isn't impressed. He says the country is "too nice and perfect" and lacks "drama." The tennis icon, who's Switzerland Tourism's ambassador, tries to cajole De Niro to visit, while the actor drops an unexpected F-bomb. De Niro continues to disagree, and later suggests Tom Hanks's name. "Who?" asks Federer, and the ad ends.

Instagram Post

Watch the advertisement below; will Hanks say yes?

Statement

Federer is a fan of De Niro, just like us!

Federer told Condé Nast Traveler, "I am a huge fan of his [De Niro's] so I couldn't believe he said yes to the campaign." Talking about Switzerland, he added, "I live in the mountains so I love the summer as much as I love the winters, because we have [something like] 65,000 kilometers of hiking trails in Switzerland and it's also amazing for biking."

Reactions

As expected, netizens loved the commercial, especially Federer's acting

After the tennis star took to social media to promote the campaign, a Twitter user applauded his acting. Federer joked, "Early Oscar favorite?" Many netizens even asked him about his Hollywood debut. One person said, "Hey they do need a new James Bond." But well, the advertisement brought the best of sports and Hollywood together, so it was expected to be a hit anyway.

Projects

The 77-year-old actor has some exciting movies lined up

After the success of The Irishman, the 77-year-old actor was recently seen in The War With Grandpa. His most anticipated project is the Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. This crime drama also stars Leonardo DiCaprio. He will also be seen in The Comeback Trail, Armageddon Time, The Formula, and Wash Me in the River, among other movies in the works.