Sports

Pant's fitness gets questioned: What do his T20 stats say?

Pant's fitness gets questioned: What do his T20 stats say?

Written by V Shashank Jun 19, 2022, 02:34 pm 3 min read

Pant scored 17 off 23 deliveries in the fourth T20I versus SA (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has called out Rishabh Pant for his lack of fitness. The spin maestro feels that Pant is "over-weight" and it's having an effect on his wicket-keeping. Fitness aside, Pant has struggled to come up with decent shows lately. Pant has decent numbers in the Indian Premier League but his T20I numbers have been a huge letdown.

Words Here's what Kaneria said

"I want to talk about Pant's wicket-keeping. I've noticed one thing - he doesn't squat lower and sit on his toes when a fast bowler is bowling. Seems like he is overweight and being bulky doesn't give him that much time to come up quickly. It raises concern over his fitness. Is he 100 percent fit?," said Kaneria on his Youtube channel.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pant's fitness has been the talk of the cricketing fraternity for some time.

A few months back, former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt shared a similar sentiment to Kaneria.

While his fitness stays a concern, Pant's performances of late haven't been satisfactory by any standards.

He is captaining Team India in the ongoing five-match T20Is against SA.

He has had shoddy returns with the willow.

T20Is Rishabh Pant has fairly underperformed in T20Is

Pant has had an abysmal run in the ongoing five-match series against SA. His scores read 29 (16), 5(7), 6(8), and lastly, 17(23). He averages 14.25 and has struck at a paltry rate of 105.55. Overall, Pant has amassed 740 runs in 47 T20Is. He has three half-centuries and averages 23.12. Scoring-wise, Pant looked the best in 2021, compiling 213 runs at 30.42.

IPL Pant is one of the most prolific performers in IPL

Pant has been a part of the Delhi Capitals since 2016, his maiden season in IPL To date, the hard-hitter has aggregated 2,838 runs across 98 matches. He has an average of 34.60 and has struck at a mouth-dropping rate of 147.96. He has clocked 15 fifties and one hundred (128*). A boundary-hitter, Pant has hammered 129 sixes and 260 fours.

SMAT Pant averages 40.69 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Playing for Delhi, Pant has compiled 529 runs across 15 T20s that he has played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He averages a laudable 40.69 and has bossed the tournament while striking over 170. Notably, he has a hundred (116*) and four fifties. He has hit 53 fours and 30 sixes. He last played in the tourney in 2019.

T20s A look at Pant's numbers in T20s

Pant has battered 4,107 runs in 160 T20s. He averages 32.33 and has struck at a stupendous rate of 145.33. He has hammered two hundreds and 22 fifties. Pant has hit 368 fours and 190 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, he ranks 21st among the highest run-getters for India in T20s. He has also affected 124 dismissals as a wicket-keeper (97 catches, 27 stumpings).

Journey The road ahead for Pant

Pant has been in the T20I set-up since 2017. Though supremely talented, he hasn't lived up to the expectations. Moreover, he has come up short in crunch moments in multiple instances. Presently, wicket-keepers Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik are well in contention for the T20 World Cup. Thus, a few more poor exhibitions and selectors might want to omit Pant from the mega tournament.