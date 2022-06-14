Sports

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Temba Bavuma elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 14, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

India are 2-0 behind in the series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and South Africa lock horns in the third T20I at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The Proteas lead the five-match series 2-0. Meanwhile, India need to click as a unit in order to avoid a series defeat. The news from the center is that SA skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to field.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The venue has hosted only two T20Is and averages a first-innings score of 104. Both pacers and spinners have had a considerable amount of success. Batting is likely to get easier as the game progresses.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 17 occasions. India have a slender lead with nine wins, while SA have eight wins to show. SA haven't lost a T20I series in India, winning by 2-1 in 2015 and later, a 1-1 draw in 2019.

Numbers India are unbeaten in last seven T20I series at home

India have not lost a T20I series at home since February 2019. Australia were the last side to beat India in their own backyard (won 2-0). Since November 2019, India have won seven back-to-back T20I series at home (vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England, and New Zealand). Notably, India have never won a T20I series against South Africa in home conditions.