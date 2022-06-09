Sports

Afghanistan thrash Zimbabwe to clinch series 3-0: Records broken

Written by V Shashank Jun 09, 2022, 07:35 pm 3 min read

Afghanistan were all over Zimbabwe in the third ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan handed a four-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Harare. The visitors clean-swept the hosts 3-0 to extend a 12-1 win-loss record against Zimbabwe in the ODI match-ups. Bowling first, Afghanistan folded Zimbabwe on 135. Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers. Later, Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side for the job done in 37.4 overs (137/6).

Third ODI How did the third ODI pan out?

Put to bat first, Zimbabwe kept losing wickets at frequent intervals. Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, and Ryan Burl were the only positives with the willow. For Afghanistan, Rashid led the bowling charts. The likes of Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman punched note-worthy figures too. Afghanistan tumbled at the start but Shahidi and Nabi steered them to a triumph.

Duo Raza, Chakabva attain these numbers in ODIs

Raza and Chakabva staged a 35-run stand for the fifth wicket. The former held the fort from an end, scoring 38 off 77 deliveries with two fours. He has now raced to 3,231 runs in 114 ODIs at 34.74. Chakabva (15) didn't score much but surpassed the 950-run mark in ODIs. The wicket-keeper batter now has 953 runs in 53 ODIs with four half-centuries.

Bowlers Key numbers for Afghanistan bowlers

Rashid (3/31) put up a mind-boggling show. The leggie has raced to 158 wickets in ODIs. He now holds 47 wickets against Zimbabwe. Nabi, with figures of 2/21, has now scalped 134 wickets in 122 ODIs, including eight in this series. Mujeeb claimed figures of 1/23 to tally 79 wickets in ODIs. Fazalhaq, having snared 2/25 in eight overs, has steered to 13 wickets.

Information Raza leads the scoring charts for Zimbabwe

Raza clobbered the most runs for Zimbabwe in the concluded series. The batting all-rounder thumped 145 runs at 48.33. His scores read 67, 40, and 38. Meanwhile, opener Innocent Kaia followed suit (118) in what was his debut series, including 63 in the second outing.

Runs Shahidi, Nabi fend off Zimbabwean bowlers

The low-scoring chase could have wound up in Zimbabwe's favor if not for Shahidi and Nabi's gritty exhibitions. Shahidi scored 70-ball 38 and struck five fours. He raced to 1,471 runs in 50 ODIs at 34.20. The duo added 45 runs for the fifth wicket. Nabi remained unbeaten on 34, hammering two fours and a six. He now has 2,913 runs in 133 ODIs.

Duo Muzarabani, Chatara punch laud-worthy shows

Blessing Muzarabani came up with top-notch figures against Afghanistan. The right-arm quick conceded only 18 runs in his 10 overs and bowled three maidens. He now has 46 scalps in 32 ODIs while averaging 29.91. Meanwhile, veteran quick Tendai Chatara captured 2/32 in ten overs. He is now the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe, having claimed 104 wickets. He steered clear of Ray Price (102).