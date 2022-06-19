Sports

Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Kuortane Games: His career stats

Jun 19, 2022

Neeraj Chopra has been on a roll of late (Photo credit: Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1)

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the Kuortane Games in Finland after registering a throw of 86.69m on his first attempt on Saturday. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist finished ahead of Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott and world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Recently, Chopra also set a new national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. Here's more.

Kuortane Games Chopra suffers a nasty slip during the event

After a solid first throw, Chopra made two foul throws before opting out of the last three throws. Walcott finished a close second with a throw of 86.64m and Peters was third with a best attempt of 84.75. After making an intentional foul in the second throw, Chopra had a nasty slip, going for the third throw. Post that, he did not throw anymore.

Context Why does this story matter?

Neeraj has been on a roll and the Olympic gold medal just added to the confidence.

On Saturday, he needed just one throw to edge past his competitors.

By winning the gold in Tokyo, Chopra reached new heights and he is continuing his form on the big stage.

Credit should go to Chopra for working hard and maintaining his composure during this phase.

National record Chopra sets a new national record

Recently, Chopra managed to set a new national record in men's javelin throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. He went on to finish second. Participating in his first competition since winning the gold at Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj came up with a throw of 89.30m. He broke his own national record of 88.07m set at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala in 2021.

2021 Chopra had a superb run in 2021

Chopra had a superb 2021, winning the gold medal at the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa in Portugal. He clocked 83.18m to remain ahead of the rest. He clinched the gold at Folksam Grand Prix in Sweden next with a throw of 80.96m. Chopra took home the bronze medal at Kourtane Games with a throw of 86.79m. He then won the gold in Tokyo.

Performances A look at the other major performances

Chopra won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a throw of 86.47m. He also won the gold at the Sotteville Athletics Meet in France and Savo Games in Finland that year. In 2017, he won the gold at the Asian Championships. At the Asian Grand Prix Series, Chopra went on to secure two silver medals and a bronze.

Do you know? Chopra finished first in qualifying event for Summer Olympics

At the Athletics Central North West League Meeting (qualifying event for Summer Olympics) in South Africa back in 2020, Chopra took the first place with a throw of 87.86m.