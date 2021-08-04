Ravi Dahiya storms into Olympic final, pins Sanayev in semis

Dahiya outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4)

Ravi Dahiya on Wednesday became only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the gold medal clash at the Olympic Games when he sensationally turned around the 57kg semifinal by pinning Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev. The fourth-seeded Indian was trailing 2-9 when Sanayev effected a few 'fitley' (leg lace) moves to pull ahead.

Wins

But as the clock ticked away, Dahiya regrouped and got hold of his rival with a double leg attack that resulted in a victory by fall. 23-year Dahiya had won both his previous bouts on technical superiority en route to the final. Dahiya outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4).

First

KD Jadhav was first Indian wrestler to win a bronze

Before this, Sushil Kumar was the only Indian to make the gold medal bout in the 2012 London Games and settle for a silver. KD Jadhav had become India's first wrestler -- and the first individual Olympic medalist -- to win a bronze at the 1952 Helsinki Games. After that, Sushil enhanced wrestling's profile by winning a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Records

Shuttler Sindhu matched Sushil after winning her second Olympic medal

The silver in London made Sushil India's only athlete with two individual Olympic medals for nine years, a feat that has now been matched by shuttler PV Sindhu. In the same 2012 London Games, Yohesgwar Dutt had won a bronze. Sakshi Malik became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal when she took a bronze in the 2016 Rio Games.