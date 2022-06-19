Sports

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon: Here's why

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jun 19, 2022, 11:20 am 2 min read

Osaka last won a Grand Slam in 2021 (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

In a major development, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon on Saturday citing an Achilles injury. Osaka, 24, shared a tweet announcing her decision to skip the prestigious grass-court tournament. Earlier, the former world number one had shown reluctance in participating at Wimbledon owing to ATP and WTA's decision to strip the tourney of the ranking points. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Osaka has pulled out of Wimbledon for the second straight year.

She had missed the 2021 edition citing mental health issues.

Osaka had suffered an Achilles injury during her opening match in the 2022 Madrid Open.

That forced her to opt out of the Italian Open.

She has had an inconsistent run this season and the injury serves as another setback.

Grand Slam Osaka last won a Grand Slam in 2021

Osaka has not clinched a major since winning the 2021 Australian Open. She reached the second and third rounds at the French Open and the US Open, respectively, last year. Before the 2022 French Open, Osaka did not get past the third round at the Australian Open. She won the Australian Open in 2019 too, and the US Open in 2018 and 2020.

Twitter Post Here's what Osaka said

my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time 🥹🌱👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/mryWdKnitN — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) June 18, 2022

2022 Osaka has a 12-5 win-loss record in 2022

Osaka has a 12-5 win-loss record in 2022. She is yet to win a single title this season. Her inconsistent run had seen her drop to world number 85 earlier this year in the WTA Rankings. However, she entered the Top 50 with a run to the final in Miami. Osaka has managed to participate in just six tournaments this year.

Grand Slams Osaka has a 57-17 win-loss record at Slams

Osaka hasn't gone past the third round at the Wimbledon, with her best runs in the 2017 and 2018. She has a 4-3 win-loss record in the tourney. At Roland Garros, she has a 7-5 win-loss record. Osaka, who has won two Australian Open titles, has a record of 24-5 in Melbourne. The two-time US Open winner has a 22-4 record in New York.

Performance Osaka's performance in recent tournaments

Osaka lost to world number one Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open final. The duo has a win each from two WTA match-ups to date. Osaka then suffered a second-round exit in Madrid. She was bested by Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets. Lately, she was beaten in the first round of the French Open. She couldn't overcome Amanda Anisimova, losing by 5-7, 4-6.