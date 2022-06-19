Sports

WI vs BAN, Day 3: Report and key stats

WI vs BAN, Day 3: Report and key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 19, 2022, 11:01 am 2 min read

West Indies restricted Bangladesh to 265 in the second innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies are inching closer to glory in the first Test against Bangladesh in North Sound. Resuming at 50/2, Bangladesh's situation worsened as they were reduced to 109/6 in 45.2 overs. Century-plus stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan steadied their innings. Chasing 84, WI (49/3) need 35 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Here are further details.

Roach 10th five-wicket haul for Kemar Roach

Roach ran down Bangladesh's middle order and tail-enders. He finished with figures of 5/53. It is his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests. Roach has now raced to 249 Test scalps. He has equaled Michael Holding's Test count. He is now joint-sixth-highest wicket-taker for the Windies in Tests. Against Bangladesh, Roach has now steered to 41 wickets at 19.60.

Fifty 29th Test fifty for Shakib

Shakib showed his class once again, dishing out a crucial 63 off 99 deliveries. He clocked his 29th Test fifty and 10th against West Indies. He hit six fours and struck at 63.64. He has raced to 4,227 runs in 62 Tests. Notably, he had slammed 51 (67) in the first innings. Against WI, Shakib has now amassed 927 runs at 46.35.

Stats Second Test fifty for Nurul

Nurul, who is competing in his sixth Test, smacked a valiant 64 off 117 deliveries. He smashed 11 fours during his stay in the middle. He stitched a 123-run stand alongside Shakib for the seventh wicket. It's the highest partnership for any wicket in the ongoing Test. Meanwhile, Mahmudul Hasan Joy was quite fruitful at the top, posting a gritty 42 off 153 deliveries.

Duo Joseph, Mayers have contrasting performances on Day 3

Alzarri Joseph, who clipped two wickets on Day 2, wasn't much effective on Day 3. He could manage just a solitary wicket and finished with figures of 3/55 in the second innings. Kyle Mayers, on the other hand, was quite effective in the 13 overs that he bowled. He trumped Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque in a span of a few overs.

Khaled Khaled troubles the Windies batters

Khaled Ahmed struck twice in the second over, dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite and Raymon Reifer on short of a length delivery. The right-arm medium didn't have to wait long, as he bowled out Nkrumah Bonner to claim three wickets in a span of 11 deliveries. He concluded Day 3 with figures of 3/14. Meanwhile, John Campbell (28*) and Jermaine Blackwood (17*) held the fort.