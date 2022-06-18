Sports

2022 German Open: Ons Jabeur beats Coco Gauff, reaches final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 18, 2022, 09:49 pm 2 min read

Ons Jabeur has reached the German Open final (Photo credit: Twitter/@Ons_Jabeur)

Ons Jabeur has beaten 2022 French Open finalist Coco Gauff in their semi-final clash at the 2022 German Open on Saturday. Jabeur dished out a strong show to beat Gauff 7-6, 6-2 in straight sets. With this win, Jabeur will now face Belinda Bencic in the final. Notably, Bencic overcame Maria Sakkari in three sets earlier today. Here's more.

Jabeur Jabeur improves her record versus Gauff

Jabeur claimed her second win versus Gauff in the head-to-head meetings. Prior to this win, she had lost three of her four previous meetings. As per WTA, in their first grass-court encounter, Jabeur held the upper hand and sealed the deal in 1 hour and 17 minutes. Notably, Gauff had beaten Jabeur at Roland Garros this year.

Stats 29-9 win-loss record in 2022

Jabeur now has a 29-9 win-loss record in 2022. She will be vying for her second title in 2022 after having earlier pocketed the Madrid Open. Jabeur is seeking her second grass-court singles title. Last year, she became the first Arab woman to claim a WTA Tour singles title by winning the Birmingham lawns

Information Jabeur has a 1-2 record against Bencic

Jabeur, who will face Bencic next, has a 1-2 record against the latter. She had to retire midway through their first meeting at the 2021 Madrid Open. She lost to Bencic at the 2022 Charleston Open final. She beat Bencic next in Madrid.