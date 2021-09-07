England vs India: Buttler, Leach return for final Test

Jos Buttler and Jack Leach have returned to England's squad for the final Test against India at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Buttler missed the fourth Test to attend the birth of his second child. Leach was in England's squad for the first two Tests but he opted to play for Somerset after missing out on the Playing XI. Here's more.

Buttler will replace either Bairstow or Pope

Buttler has been England's first-choice wicket-keeper for over a year in Test cricket. He is expected to replace either Jonny Bairstow or Ollie Pope for the final Test. Bairstow has scored 184 runs from seven innings at just 26.29. He was dismissed for a duck in the second innings at The Oval. Meanwhile, Pope impressed with an 81-run knock in the first.

Here is what England coach Chris Silverwood said

"Jos will be available for Old Trafford and yes there will be a decision that has to be made, so we'll be making that over the next few days," England head coach Chris Silverwood said. "I'm going to keep my thoughts to myself for the moment, I'm going to have a sleep on it and then I can obviously make decisions from there."

Leach could perturb the Indian batters in Manchester

Leach could be straightaway drafted in the XI, considering the conditions in Manchester. Spinners tend to find success at the Old Trafford. The left-arm spinner could pose a threat to the Indian batters during the final few days of the Test. Leach was England's leading wicket-taker on the Indian tour, earlier this year. He is also a handy lower-order batter.

Will Mark Wood return?

Fast bowlers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson have been at the helm throughout the series. It will be interesting to see if Anderson plays the final Test. He looked worn out on Day 5 at The Oval. The duo has bowled nearly 2,000 deliveries (together). Silverwood hinted that Mark Wood could return to the side after missing out in the fourth Test.

England's squad for fifth Test

England's squad for fifth Test: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

India lead the five-match series 2-1

India lead the five-match Test series 2-1 after registering a historic victory at The Oval. They successfully defended 367 runs on the final day. The visitors secured their second-ever Test victory at The Oval. India had earlier won the Lord's Test before England bounced back at Headingley. The two sides will now lock horns in the Manchester Test, starting September 10.