US Open: Decoding the career stats of Emma Raducanu

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 04:45 pm

Emma Raducanu proceeds to her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final

Emma Raducanu advanced to her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final with an emphatic victory over Shelby Rogers. The 18-year-old was dominant throughout her 6-2, 6-1 win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Raducanu became just the third qualifier to reach the women's singles quarter-finals at the US Open since 1968. This is only her second main-draw appearance at a major. Here are her career stats.

Her run at the 2021 US Open

Raducanu is yet to drop a set at the ongoing US Open. After defeating qualifier Mayar Sherif, the teenager overcame Stefanie Vogele 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round. She then defeated Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 in the following round. Raducanu was phenomenal against Sara Sorribes Tormo (6-0, 6-1). She produced another dominant win against Rogers. The former will next face Belinda Bencic.

A look at her career stats

Raducanu has a career win-loss record of 69-22. She has won seven Grand Slam main-draw matches as of now. Earlier this year, she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon after defeating Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Notably, Raducanu was ranked 338th before the tournament. Thereafter, she reached the final in Chicago (WTA 125 tournament) where she lost to Clara Tauson.

Raducanu achieved this feat at Wimbledon

Earlier this year, Raducanu qualified for her maiden last 16 round at a Grand Slam (Wimbledon). The 18-year-old became the youngest British woman to reach the second week in the tournament in the Open Era. She had humbled Cirstea to achieve this feat. She earlier beat Vitalia Diatchenko and Marketa Vondrousova in the first two rounds respectively.

Career-high WTA Ranking

After the competition of Wimbledon, Raducanu rose from number 338 to 179 in the singles WTA Ranking. She further climbed to number 150 upon finishing as the runner-up in Chicago. Raducanu had won four consecutive matches en route to the final.

A look at her notable feats

Raducanu has become only the third qualifier to reach the US Open women's singles quarter-finals in the Open Era. The other two are Barbara Gerken (1981) and Kaia Kanepi (2017). Raducanu is the sixth British woman to reach this stage at the US Open (Open Era) after Virginia Wade, Ann Jones, Joyce Williams, Jo Durie, and Johanna Konta.