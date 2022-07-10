Sports

England vs India, ODIs: Preview, head-to-head record, and key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 10, 2022, 03:13 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma has smashed 544 runs against England in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India will lock horns with England in a three-match ODI series, starting July 12. The Men in Blue would be raring to avenge the 2-1 defeat in the 2018 tour of England. They will be high on confidence after sealing the ongoing T20I series. Meanwhile, England are loaded with match-winners and could go berserk in these encounters. Here are the key stats.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

India boasts a 55-43 win-loss record over England in this format (two tied and three no-results). However, they have lost four of their last seven meets against the Three Lions.

Runs Dhoni tops the scoring charts in India-England encounters

MS Dhoni has slammed the most runs in India-England match-ups in ODIs. The wicket-keeper batter amassed 1,546 runs at 46.84. Yuvraj Singh (1,523) follows suit. Ian Bell (1,163) scored the bulk of runs for England. Among active English batters, Joe Root (728) has the highest tally in this regard. Bell also has the most runs in a series (422) followed by Sachin Tendulkar (374).

Wickets Anderson has pocketed 40 wickets against India

Veteran James Anderson is the highest wicket-taker in India-England ODI duels to date. He has claimed 40 wickets at 33.52. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Andrew Flintoff are the next in line with 37 wickets each. Former England pacer Paul Jarvis holds the tally for most dismissals in a series (15). He is followed by Anderson (14) and former Indian quick Javagal Srinath (13).

Rohit Rohit eyes these records

Rohit Sharma has smashed 9,283 ODI runs at 48.60. He can surpass Mohammad Azharuddin's run-count in 50 overs (9,378). Notably, he will be the sixth-highest run-getter for India and the 18th-highest run-getter in this format. Rohit (544) can surpass the likes of Allan Lamb (556), Eoin Morgan (569), and Marcus Trescothick (614) in terms of runs in India-England encounters.

Bowlers Indian bowlers can achieve these numbers

Right-arm quick Mohammed Shami has snared 148 wickets at 25.62. He can surpass Ravichandran Ashwin's ODI count (151) He will be the 13th-highest wicket-taker for India in 50 overs. Yorker-specialist Jasprit Bumrah (113) can better Ishant Sharma's tally (115). Meanwhile, ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (104) can leap past Umesh Yadav (106) among the highest wicket-takers for India.

Duo Dhawan, Kohli can attain these records

Shikhar Dhawan has clobbered 6,284 runs at 45.53. He can race past the 6,500-run mark in ODIs. Kohli has hammered 12,311 runs in 260 ODIs. He can be the sixth batter to breach the 12,500-run mark besides Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704) , Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) , and Mahela Jayawardene (12,650).

Trio Iyer, Jadeja, and Pant can clock these numbers

Shreyas Iyer has piled up 947 runs in ODIs while averaging over 40.00. The middle-order batter can get through the 1,000-run mark. Pant (715) can steer past 800 runs in ODIs. Jadeja has compiled 2,411 runs in ODIs while striking at 87.07. The southpaw can get to 2,500 runs in the format. Jadeja (37) can also surpass Anderson's 40 wickets tally in India-England duels.

Batters English batters seek major milestones

Jason Roy has battered 3,833 runs across 101 ODIs. He will be only the 12th batter to reach 4,000 runs for England in the format. Jonny Bairstow has smacked 3,498 runs at a phenomenal rate of 105.01. He can race past 3,500 ODI runs. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes has smashed 2,871 runs to date. The southpaw can drive past 3,000 runs in 50 overs.

Information Buttler all set to trump Strauss's ODI run count

Jos Buttler has clocked 4,120 runs across 151 ODIs. He can surpass Andrew Strauss' run-tally (4,205). He will become the ninth-leading run-getter for England. Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali (1,919) is well in reach of attaining 2,000 runs in ODIs.