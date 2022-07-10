Sports

SL vs AUS: Decoding the incredible run of Angelo Mathews

SL vs AUS: Decoding the incredible run of Angelo Mathews

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 10, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Mathews scored 52 in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's middle-order batter Angelo Mathews scored a vital 52 (117) on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against Australia at the Galle International Stadium. It was his 38th half-century in Test cricket and third 50+ score in the last four Tests. Mathews shared a crucial 83-run stand with Dinesh Chandimal after Kusal Mendis departed. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mathews has been on a roll in 2022. Before the ongoing Test, he recorded tons in consecutive Tests against Bangladesh (145* and 199).

He helped the Lankans win the two-match series 1-0 and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

In the first innings, Mathews had an opportunity to slam his 14th Test ton.

He will surely eye the three-figure mark going forward.

Reward Player of the Month for May

Earlier this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Mathews the men's Player of the Month for May (2022). Mathews was rewarded for his red-hot form against Bangladesh. Mathews beat fellow countryman Asitha Fernando and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim to claim the honor. Notably, he became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to be awarded the Player of the Month.

Stats A look at Mathews' Test stats

In a career spanning over a decade, Mathews has scored 6,867 runs from 98 Tests at a remarkable average of 45.78. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer among Sri Lankan players in the format. Mathews also has a double-century to his name (200* vs Zimbabwe, January 2020). Interestingly, seven of his 13 Test tons have come away from home.

Australia Fourth-most runs against Australia among SL players

Mathews now has 692 runs against Australia in Test cricket, the fourth-most among SL players. He has amassed these at an average of 40.70. The tally includes a solitary century and five half-centuries. Only three Lankan players have crossed the 800-run mark against Australia in the format - Mahela Jayawardene (969), Kumar Sangakkara (878), and Aravinda de Silva (803).

Numbers A look at other incredible numbers

Mathews has the second-most Test runs by a Sri Lankan batter since the start of 2021. He slammed 886 runs from 12 Tests at an average of nearly 50 (49.22) in this period. Mathews is only behind Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored 1,353 runs. Meanwhile, the former is SL's leading run-scorer in Test cricket this year, having scored 529 runs at 66.12.