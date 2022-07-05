Sports

England vs India: Key stats from the five-match Test series

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 05, 2022

Bairstow and Root powered England to a famous win (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England claimed a historic win against India in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston to level the five-match series 2-2. The Ben Stokes-led side chased 378, now the highest-ever against India in the format. Although India were the favorites to win the Test, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow tamed the Indian bowlers. Notably, India could have won their first series in England since 2007.

Series India still eye first series win in England since 2007

India entered the Edgbaston Test with a 2-1, having dominated at Lord's and The Oval. However, the England batters shone on the final day to seal a magnificent win. The hosts have defeated India for the 36th time at home (Tests). Meanwhile, India are still in pursuit of their first Test series win in England since 2007 (won 1-0 under Rahul Dravid).

Information Highest target successfully chased down against India (Tests)

England's 378 is the highest target successfully chased down against India in Test cricket. They broke the record of Australia, who chased down 339 against India in 1977 (Perth). Besides, England have also registered their highest-ever successful run-chase in Test cricket.

Root Root finishes as the leading run-scorer

Former England captain Joe Root finished the series as the leading run-scorer. He slammed over 700 runs and averaged in excess of 100 from five Test matches in the series. Root smashed as many as four centuries throughout the series. His compatriot Jonny Bairstow follows him with over 400 runs. The right-handed batter slammed twin-tons at Edgbaston (one half-century).

Numbers Key numbers for Root and Bairstow

Root slammed his 28th Test century on Day 5 at Edgbaston. He now has the most Test centuries among active cricketers, having left behind his counterparts Virat Kohli and Steven Smith. Subsequently, Bairstow slammed his 12th Test ton. He also registered one in the first innings of the Test. This was his fifth successive 50-plus score in Tests.

Rahul A brilliant century at Lord's

Although Rishabh Pant starred for India at Edgbaston, KL Rahul had set the tone for India in the series last year. The latter slammed a brilliant hundred in the second Test at Lord's, his sixth century in Test cricket. Rahul became only the 10th Indian to smash a century at the iconic venue. It was his fifth century away from home (fourth outside Asia).

Information Second-most Test tons by an Indian opener outside Asia

Rahul now has the second-most hundreds (5) by an Indian opener outside Asia in Test cricket. He had emulated Virender Sehwag's feat (4) at Lord's before surpassing him at Centurion (123). Rahul is only behind the legendary Sunil Gavaskar (15).

Duo A record opening stand for India

In the first innings (Lord's), openers Rahul and Rohit Sharma added 126 runs. This was the first century stand by Indian openers outside Asia (Tests) since the start of 2011. The last Indian pair to do so was Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir (137 at Centurion, 2010). Rahul and Sharma became the first visiting pair with a century stand in England since August 2016.

Rohit Rohit's historic ton at The Oval

India's regular captain Rohit Sharma, who sat out of the Edgbaston Test, was also a contributor to their success in England. He slammed a match-winning ton for India at The Oval, his eighth in the format. It was his first Test hundred away from home. Rohit also became the only visiting batsman to have scored hundreds across all three formats in England.

Information India's third-ever Test victory at Lord's

India registered their third-ever victory at Lord's in the history of Test cricket. Virat Kohli became the third Indian captain to win a Test at Lord's. Before this, India last won here in 2014 (under MS Dhoni) and 1986 (under Kapil Dev).

Anderson Anderson claims 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests

England pacer James Anderson registered his 32nd five-wicket haul at Edgbaston. The 39-year-old concluded with figures worth 5/60 in the first innings. He now has the sixth-most five-fors in the format. Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37), Sir Richard Hadlee (36), Anil Kumble (35), and Rangana Herath (34) are the ones who have clipped more Test five-fors than him.

Broad Broad picks his 550th wicket

Anderson's compatriot Stuart Broad became the third fast bowler to pick 550 Test wickets. Broad dismissed Mohammed Shami on Day 2 to clinch his milestone wicket. He has taken 156 Tests to achieve the milestone. Broad is the sixth bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (656), Anil Kumble (619), and Glenn McGrath (563) to reach the feat.

Bumrah Feats attained by Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pace spearhead and stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah completed 100 Test wickets in SENA countries. He became just the sixth Indian to touch the 100-wicket mark in these countries. Bumrah has taken the most number of wickets by an Indian bowler after the first 30 Tests. He now has the most wickets by an Indian seamer in a Test series against England.

Jadeja Records broken by Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed his third Test century at Edgbaston. He became the fourth Indian to score two Test tons in a calendar year batting at number seven or lower after Kapil Dev (1986), MS Dhoni (2009), and Harbhajan Singh (2010). Earlier this year, Jadeja scored a career-best 175* against Sri Lanka. He also completed 1,000 runs in foreign conditions.