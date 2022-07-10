Sports

Bhuvneshwar registers most dot balls in powerplay (T20Is): Key stats

Bhuvneshwar registers most dot balls in powerplay (T20Is): Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 10, 2022, 02:00 pm 3 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an economy of 5.61 in powerplays (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar cracked figures worth 3/15 against England in the second T20I. He wound up with a wicket maiden in the first over of the innings. Bhuvneshwar was eventually adjudged as the Player of the Match in India's 49-run triumph over England (121). He has become the first bowler in T20I history to register over 500 dot balls in powerplay. Here's more.

Dot balls Most dot balls in powerplay

As stated, Bhuvneshwar has become the first bowler to record over 500 dot balls in the powerplay in T20Is. The 32-year-old holds 502 dot balls across 65 innings. Caribbean spinner Samuel Badree (383) and Kiwi quick Tim Southee (368) follow suit. Australia's Mitchell Starc (354) and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara (324) occupy the next two spots in order.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bhuvneshwar is one of India's finest seamers to date.

He is one of the few bowlers who can swing the ball either way and build pressure on the opponent.

As far as powerplays are concerned, Bhuvneshwar can be backed to run riot if there's even a tinge of movement on offer.

He could be a trump card for India in the T20 World Cup.

Wickets Most T20I wickets in powerplay

Bhuvneswhar had attained a majestic feat during the two-match series against Ireland. He became the highest wicket-taker in powerplay in this format. He now has 37 scalps at a mouth-dropping economy of 5.61. Badree and Tim Southee are next in line, having claimed 33 wickets each. Overall, Bhuvneshwar has made 68 T20I appearances and snared 70 wickets. He has an economy rate of 6.92.

vs SA Bhuvneshwar was the Player of the Series versus SA

Bhuvneshwar had snapped up six wickets in the five-match T20I series against South Africa last month. He claimed the joint-second-most scalps alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. He averaged just 14.17 with the ball. Bhuvi had the best economy rate by an Indian bowler in the series (6.07). He was eventually named the Player of the Series for his astonishing performances.

Information Bhuvneshwar unlocked this feat

Post his heroics versus SA, Bhuvneshwar became the first Indian pacer to have won the Player of the Series award more than once in T20Is. He had bagged the award in the 2018 T20I series in SA. He averaged just 9.57 and pocketed seven wickets.

2022 Joint-most T20I wickets for India in 2022

Bhuvneshwar has taken 17 wickets from 13 T20Is played this year at an incredible average of 16.29. His economy rate is below seven (6.75). He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is (2022). He shares his wicket tally with Harshal Patel. Notably, Bhuvneshwar has conceded just 277 runs from 41 overs in the format so far (2022).