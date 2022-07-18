Sports

India's Rishabh Pant slams his maiden ODI century: Key stats

India's Rishabh Pant slams his maiden ODI century: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 18, 2022, 11:55 am 3 min read

Pant clocked a 113-ball 125* in the series decider (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant bashed a 113-ball 125* in the series decider against England in Old Trafford on Sunday. It was his maiden ton in ODI cricket. The southpaw battered 16 fours and two sixes, guiding India to a five-wicket win in the 260-run chase (261/5). Pant broke a truckload of ODI records as India pocketed the series 2-1. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

A must-win game called for Pant's panache.

Coming in at 21/2, Pant opted for a cautious approach at the start but wound up with runs across the park.

He has joined Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul as the Indian wicket-keepers with an ODI hundred outside Asia.

A knock of this caliber was much awaited from Pant, given his heroics over the last few years.

Vs England Pant averages 78.00 against England (ODIs)

Pant's heroics saw him race to 312 runs versus England in 50-over cricket. He has a hundred and two fifties against the Three Lions. He averages a monstrous 78.00 and has struck at a belligerent rate of 125.30. His scores read 32(29), 77(40), 78(62), 0(5), and 125*(113). Pant has now amassed 241 runs in England, averaging a phenomenal 48.20.

Records Records galore for Pant!

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Pant now holds the highest scores as a keeper-batsman for India in Tests (159*), ODIs (125*), and T20Is (65*) played overseas. He has also registered the fourth-highest score by an Indian batter in a run-chase in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). Pant ranks behind Rohit Sharma (137*) and Virat Kohli's (133* and 129*) tally.

Information Pant smashes these records at Old Trafford

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant's 125* is the second highest total by an Indian wicket-keeper in an ODI run-chase after MS Dhoni's 183* versus Sri Lanka. It is also the second the second-highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in England behind Dravid's 145 against SL.

Records Other records scripted by Pant

Pant has joined the likes of Dhoni (9), Dravid (4), and Rahul (1) to have scored an ODI ton while keeping the wickets for India. He also holds the third-highest score for India while batting at number four or lower in an ODI chase. Kohli (139* in 2014 and 133* in 2012) has the top two knocks to his name.

2022 Pant's performance in 2022

2022 is already Pant's best year in his ODI career. Averaging 44.42, the 24-year-old has slammed the most runs for India (311). Shikhar Dhawan (220) and Suryakumar Yadav (186) follow suit. Interestingly, Pant is the only centurion for India in ODIs played this year. He has clocked two fifties as well. On the boundary front, Pant has hit five sixes and 38 fours.

Career A look at Pant's ODI career

Pant has piled up 840 runs across 27 ODIs. He averages 36.52 and has struck at a terrific rate of 108.80. He has a hundred and five fifties. At home, Pant has managed 478 runs at 36.76. He has belted 278 runs in away conditions at 39.71. He has 84 runs at neutral venues. He has also effected 25 dismissals from behind the stumps.