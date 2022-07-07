England vs India, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma elects to bat
England and India are set to be engaged in the white-ball series following the recently-concluded Edgbaston Test. The first of the three-T20I series is being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Rohit Sharma is back to lead India after recovering from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler has replaced Eoin Morgan as England's white-ball skipper. Rohit has won the toss and will bat first.
The Rose Bowl, Southampton, will host the series opener. It has hosted nine T20Is so far, with the sides defending winning five. The wicket has plenty to offer to both batters and bowlers. Besides, the average first-innings total at this venue is 168 (T20Is). The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (10:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.
India have a slender lead over England as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 19 matches, with India winning 10. Meanwhile, England have claimed nine victories. Interestingly, both sides have won eight matches each in the bilateral series. India won the last T20I series between two nations in March 2021 (3-2).
India have handed Arshdeep Singh his debut with the player being handed his maiden cap by skipper Rohit Sharma. The 23-year-old left-arm pacer has claimed 52 T20 wickets at 26.28.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
India have won the last three bilateral T20I series against England (2-1 in 2017, 2-1 in 2018, and 3-2 in 2021). They last lost to England in September 2014 when the latter won the one-off T20I at home.