England vs India, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 07, 2022, 10:05 pm 2 min read

India and England to face each other in Southampton (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

England and India are set to be engaged in the white-ball series following the recently-concluded Edgbaston Test. The first of the three-T20I series is being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Rohit Sharma is back to lead India after recovering from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler has replaced Eoin Morgan as England's white-ball skipper. Rohit has won the toss and will bat first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Rose Bowl, Southampton, will host the series opener. It has hosted nine T20Is so far, with the sides defending winning five. The wicket has plenty to offer to both batters and bowlers. Besides, the average first-innings total at this venue is 168 (T20Is). The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (10:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

India have a slender lead over England as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 19 matches, with India winning 10. Meanwhile, England have claimed nine victories. Interestingly, both sides have won eight matches each in the bilateral series. India won the last T20I series between two nations in March 2021 (3-2).

Information Arshdeep Singh to make his debut

India have handed Arshdeep Singh his debut with the player being handed his maiden cap by skipper Rohit Sharma. The 23-year-old left-arm pacer has claimed 52 T20 wickets at 26.28.

Twitter Post A proud moment for Arshdeep

Teams A look at the teams

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Do you know? India have won last three bilateral T20I series vs England

India have won the last three bilateral T20I series against England (2-1 in 2017, 2-1 in 2018, and 3-2 in 2021). They last lost to England in September 2014 when the latter won the one-off T20I at home.