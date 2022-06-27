Sports

Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes leading wicket-taker in powerplay (T20Is): Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 27, 2022, 04:07 pm 2 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an economy of 5.53 in powerplay (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's powerplay exploits are second to none. On Sunday, the Indian seamer claimed figures worth 1/16 in the first T20I against Ireland in Dublin. He bowled a jaffa to clip Andrew Balbirnie's off stump in the first over of the rain-curtailed game. Bhuvneshwar now holds the record for most wickets by a bowler in the powerplay in T20Is. We decode his stats.

Wickets Most T20I wickets in powerplay

Bhuvneswhar now has the most T20I scalps in powerplay (34). He has pocketed those many wickets at a mouth-dropping economy of 5.53. He broke a tie with Caribbean leg-spinner Samuel Badree and Kiwi quick Tim Southee, who have claimed 33 wickets each. Overall, Bhuvneshwar has made 65 T20I appearances and snared as many wickets. He has an economy rate of 6.91.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bhuvneshwar is one of India's finest seamers in the international circuit.

He is one of the few bowlers who can swing the ball either way.

As far as powerplays are concerned, Bhuvneshwar can be backed to run riot if there's even a tinge of movement on offer.

He could be a deciding factor for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

PoS Bhuvneshwar was the Player of the Series versus SA

Bhuvneshwar snapped up six wickets in the concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa. He claimed the joint-second-most scalps alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. He averaged just 14.17 with the ball. Bhuvi had the best economy rate by an Indian bowler in the series (6.07). He was eventually named the Player of the Series for his astonishing performances.

Information Bhuvneshwar unlocked this feat

Post his heroics against SA, Bhuvneshwar became the first Indian pacer to have won the Player of the Series award more than once in T20Is. He also bagged the award in the 2018 T20I series in SA. He averaged just 9.57 and pocketed seven wickets.

2022 Second-most T20I wickets for India in 2022

Bhuvneshwar is one of the three Indian bowlers to have taken more than 10 wickets in T20Is this year, the others being Harshal Patel and Chahal. The former has taken 12 wickets from 10 T20Is at an incredible average of 17.16. His economy rate is below seven (6.64). Notably, Bhuvneshwar has conceded just 206 runs from 31 overs in the format so far (2022).