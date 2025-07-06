Supreme Court to hear petitions against Bihar electoral rolls revision

The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions challenging the Election Commission 's (EC) decision to revise electoral rolls in Bihar. The petitions were filed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and political activist Yogendra Yadav . The ADR has called the EC's June 24 order for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) arbitrary and unconstitutional, claiming it could disenfranchise around 30 million citizens in Bihar.

Revision concerns Yadav questions timing of sir Yadav has also questioned the timing of the SIR, saying it is "manifestly arbitrary." He argued that this revision comes just months after a detailed survey and roll revision. The petitions also raise concerns over new citizenship proof requirements for those not on the 2003 revised roll. They argue these requirements could lead to mass disenfranchisement, especially among marginalized communities in Bihar who may lack access to necessary documents.

Disenfranchisement impact ADR's petition seeks to quash EC order The ADR's petition, filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeks to quash the EC order. It argues that the SIR violates fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution. The plea warns that if not set aside, this revision could disrupt free and fair elections in Bihar. It also points out the potential disenfranchisement of over three crore voters from marginalized communities due to stringent document requirements under the SIR order.