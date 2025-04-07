'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do': Rahul Gandhi launches 'White T-shirt Movement'
What's the story
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined a padyatra led by Kanhaiya Kumar, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in-charge in Bihar, on Monday.
Before the padyatra, Gandhi went on social media to remind citizens of Bihar of the historical significance in the fight against injustice.
He urged supporters to wear white shirts as a symbol of protest against the government's failure in jobs and migration.
Post
Bihar youth won't be misled now
"Be it the Champaran Satyagraha or the revolution for social justice - Bihar has always taken concrete steps against injustice. Today, that history calls again - against attacks on the Constitution, against favoritism and discrimination, and in support of economic and social justice," he announced on X.
"Bihar youth won't be misled now or bow down before anyone. They will move together and build a new future for themselves," he said.
Twitter Post
Gandhi at 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally
#WATCH | Bihar | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joins NSUI National incharge Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai. pic.twitter.com/1KaPjpEVDZ— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025
Youth concerns
Kumar's padyatra: A platform for youth issues
Kumar, former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), has been spearheading this foot march since March 16.
The padyatra has covered several hundred kilometers across Bihar, concentrating on job and migration issues plaguing the youth.
The initiative aims to spread awareness on these pressing issues before the upcoming All-India Congress Committee (AICC) national session in Gujarat.
The AICC session will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Sardar Patel National Memorial and Riverfront Event Centre, respectively.