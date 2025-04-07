What's the story

MA Baby has been elected as the new general secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist [CPI(M)].

He was elected at the 24th All India Party Congress in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

This is a momentous occasion in CPI(M) history, as Baby is the first general secretary to be elected from a minority and only the second leader from Kerala's unit after EMS Namboodiripad.

Baby will take over from Prakash Karat, who also hails from Kerala but represented the Delhi unit.