BJP alleges attack during Kolkata's Ram Navami procession; police deny
What's the story
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has alleged that a Ram Navami procession in Kolkata's Park Circus Seven Point area was attacked.
"Stones were rained down on vehicles just for carrying saffron flags," he said.
However, the police have refuted these claims, stating that no such procession took place in the area.
Claims
Majumdar's allegations of targeted violence
Majumdar claimed that the police stood by as the attack happened and alleged they were "spineless" and paralyzed by CM Mamata Banerjee's "politics of appeasement."
"This wasn't random—it was targeted violence," he said.
The BJP leader added that the incident was a sign that the "roar of united Bengali Hindus during Ram Navami has shaken the system."
Twitter Post
Majumdar's allegations on X
As the Ram Navami procession returned, Hindu devotees were savagely attacked in Kolkata’s Park Circus Seven Point area. Stones rained down on vehicles just for carrying saffron flags. Windshields shattered. Chaos unleashed. This wasn’t random—it was targeted violence. And where… pic.twitter.com/Ed74Xbi2K6— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) April 6, 2025
Police statement
Kolkata Police's response to the incident
In response to the allegations, Kolkata Police clarified that no permission was granted for any procession in Park Circus.
"Upon receiving information about damage to a vehicle, police intervened promptly to restore order."
Police also advised the public not to heed any rumors in this matter and confirmed that a case is being registered for further investigation.
Questions
BJP questions police's stance on protests
BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tewari also challenged the police, asking if permission was required for "anything" in Park Circus.
He was talking about a protest at Park Circus Crossing by members of the minority community against the Waqf amendment.
The protest on Friday demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by Parliament last week.
State-wide celebration
Ram Navami celebrations across West Bengal
Over 2,000 Ram Navami rallies were organized across West Bengal, attended by senior BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.
The occasion has become a political battleground in the state, which is preparing for assembly elections next year.
Reportedly, about 6,000 police personnel were deployed at key locations, along with drone surveillance and quick response teams, to ensure order during the celebrations.
TMC reaction
Trinamool Congress's response to Ram Navami celebrations
The ruling Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of converting Ram Navami celebrations into a show of aggression.
They questioned the alleged weapon-wielding during such rallies and demanded adherence to Bengal's culture and traditions during such celebrations.
Senior Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh asked which version of the Ramayana supports such behavior, urging that celebrations be held following Bengal's culture and customs.