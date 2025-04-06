What's the story

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin skipped PM Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Pamban Bridge to raise concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise.

He urged PM Modi to assure Tamil Nadu people that their share of parliamentary seats remain unchanged in percentage terms.

"Standing on Tamil soil, the Prime Minister must give a clear guarantee: Tamil Nadu and other states that have successfully controlled population growth will not be penalized in the impending delimitation exercise," CM Stalin stated.