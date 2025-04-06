CM Stalin skips PM's Pamban event, demands fair delimitation
What's the story
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin skipped PM Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Pamban Bridge to raise concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise.
He urged PM Modi to assure Tamil Nadu people that their share of parliamentary seats remain unchanged in percentage terms.
"Standing on Tamil soil, the Prime Minister must give a clear guarantee: Tamil Nadu and other states that have successfully controlled population growth will not be penalized in the impending delimitation exercise," CM Stalin stated.
Call for action
Demand for a fair delimitation process
CM Stalin has urged PM Modi to ensure fair delimitation by passing a resolution in Parliament.
"Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi should make this promise publicly, allay the fears in the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu, and follow it up with a constitutional amendment in Parliament."
Political parties in TN have demanded constituency delimitation based on 1971 population figures. They urged the Union government to honor former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 2001 assurance.
Loss of representation
Southern states to lose representation
CM Stalin reiterated that PM Modi has to extend the arrangement for another 30 years after 2026, according to Vajpayee's assurance.
He warned that if delimitation is imposed based on Census 2026, Tamil Nadu and other southern states will lose fair representation in Parliament.
This comes after he decided to skip the Pamban Bridge inauguration function in Tamil Nadu.