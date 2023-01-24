India

BBC Modi documentary: Congress, CPI(M) wing announce screenings in Kerala

Some political groups in Kerala have decided to screen BBC's Modi documentary prompting sharp reaction from BJP

A fresh controversy around the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi, titled India: The Modi Question, was triggered in Kerala after several political groups decided to screen the controversial documentary in the state. Soon after their announcement on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted sharply, terming the move as "treasonous." It also sought Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's intervention to stop the screening.

Why does this story matter?

The documentary aired by BBC﻿—the United Kingdom's national broadcaster—reportedly delves into Modi's role during the 2002 Gujarat riots, which claimed over 1,000 lives, as the state's chief minister.

Following the release of its first part last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rained down hard on it, calling it colonial propaganda to push a "discredited narrative."

It was removed from YouTube on Wednesday.

Announcement of screening of Modi documentary in Kerala

On Tuesday, a political storm was kicked up after the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI)—the youth wing of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM)—announced on its Facebook page that it would screen the documentary across Kerala. Similar announcements were made by the Students' Federation of India (SFI). Later, Congress Party in Kerala also said that the documentary would be screened in the state.

Screening events held in some places: Report

The DYFI already screened the controversial documentary in parts of Kerala on Tuesday, per Mathrubhumi. DYFI state president V Vaseef reportedly said that the screening events had been organized for people to see through the RSS and BJP's politics behind banning the documentary. While terming the Gujarat riots "the biggest genocide in independent India's history," he denied having any political motive behind the move.

Proposed screenings would mean 'condoning foreign forces: Kerala BJP president

Soon after the screenings of the BBC documentary in the state were announced, the BJP reacted sharply and sought Kerala CM Vijayan's intervention to block the same. BJP state chief K Surendran filed a complaint with Vijayan, saying permission should be denied as "the screening of the documentary would be tantamount to condoning foreign moves to endanger the country's unity and integrity," reported PTI.

Union MoS V Muraleedharan too sought ban on screening

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan also urged the Kerala CM to stop the screening of the documentary and sought his urgent intervention. In a Facebook post, Muraleedharan said that the re-introduction of allegations against Modi, rejected by the Supreme Court, questions the credibility of the country's highest court. Both Muraleeedharan and Surendran dubbed the screenings as "treason."

Centre blocks BBC documentary; termed it propaganda piece

On Saturday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) blocked the documentary following a review at a meeting of various ministries. The documentary was reportedly found to be critical of the Supreme Court and against India's integrity. Earlier, the MEA described the BBC documentary as a "propaganda piece" lacking objectivity and reflecting a "colonial mindset."

Modi was Gujarat's chief minister during 2002 riots

The documentary reportedly delves into PM Modi's approach toward Muslims, the country's largest religious minority. Notably, Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when the communal riots erupted in 2002 after a mob reportedly torched a train near Godhra Railway Station, burning 59 Hindu pilgrims alive. The incident was blamed on Muslims, and the subsequent carnage claimed nearly 1,050 lives, as per official figures.

Modi prevented police from containing violence, claims documentary

Allegations of willful inaction to stop the riots in 2002 have hounded PM Modi, which he has denied. An unpublished UK inquiry report—cited by the BBC documentary—claims he prevented the police from containing the targeted violence against Muslims, per reports. The documentary reportedly showed the violence was planned by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)—BJP's ideological parent.