Kerala's matta rice lowers cholesterol, promotes weight loss

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 26, 2022, 04:16 pm 3 min read

From calcium and zinc to magnesium and fiber, Matta rice boasts an impressive nutrient profile.

When on a quest for fitness, we are often told to let go of rice. But say no more! While many nutritionists from around the world suggest an exotic yet healthier alternative like brown rice, there's another indigenous variety that's just as wholesome, if not more. Well, we are talking about Matta rice from Kerala! Check out its incredible health benefits below.

Also commonly known as Rosematta rice or Palakkadan Matta rice, this offering has been awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. It has a distinct flavor and is usually either unhulled or partially hulled. It's red color is due to the presence of anthocyanin.

For healthy gut High fiber

Fibre is known for its exceptional gut-related health benefits. One-quarter cup of Matta rice has about 2 gm of fiber, which is easily 8% of our fiber daily requirement. Additionally, it is loaded with complex carbohydrates, as opposed to the white rice with simple carbohydrates. With this, you feel fuller faster even after eating only a small amount, further helping you lose weight.

Nutrient profile Abundant with magnesium

Magnesium is one of the most essential nutrients for our body as it is used in several enzymatic reactions. Its deficiency can lead to multiple health conditions. Thankfully, you can optimize your magnesium levels by eating Matta rice as it is packed with this nutrient. Half a cup of this rice has about 42 gm of magnesium, which makes it quite wholesome.

Low glycemic index Decreases risk of diabetes

Reducing the risk of diabetes is one of the most important health benefits of consuming Matta rice. It is known to manage Type 2 Diabetes effectively, the consequences of which could be debilitating if not treated on time. The low glycemic index helps in regulating blood sugar levels, while also offering protection from developing insulin resistance.

Rich in calcium and zinc Bone health and immunity

If you're looking forward to strengthening your bones, Matta rice is what you should definitely add in your diet. This rice is profused with high levels of calcium, way more than you can ever get from the ordinary white rice. In addition to this, Matta rice is also a great source of zinc, which is helpful in boosting your immunity and fighting off infections.

For healthy heart Lowers cholesterol

Matta rice has very low content of fat, cholesterol, and saturated fats. Owing to this, it is perfect for people who want to lower their cholesterol levels. In addition to this, it is also very suitable for people with heart conditions as it helps to prevent clogging of arteries and thereby reducing the risk of several short term and long term health conditions.