National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: History, facts, recipe, and more

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 04, 2022

It's the National Chocolate Chip Cookies Day in the US today and we are celebrating it by biting into one.

August 4 marks the National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in the US and we just can't stop obsessing over this decadent treat. Did you know that chocolate chip cookies were never a part of the plan and were instead made accidentally? Well, here is everything you need to know about this pure indulgence, and a simple recipe that'll take you to cloud nine.

Serendipity History of chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies were a case of accidental success! Ruth Graves Wakefield wanted to experiment with her regular chocolate cookies and added chunks of a chocolate bar into the dough. The chunks didn't mix well, giving birth to chocolate chip cookies. Gradually, both her cookies and Wakefield became famous. Later, she accepted Nestle's offer of free cookies for lifetime in exchange for the recipe.

Baked with love From accident to tradition

Chocolate chip cookies started becoming a tradition in the US over the course of time. Today, people around the world bake fresh batches of chocolate chip cookies at home as a hobby. These cookies even come across as the perfect gifts in many countries and as a staple during high teas. People also commonly pair and serve chocolate chip cookies with coffee.

Food for thought Some interesting facts

Chocolate chip cookies were formerly called chocolate crunch cookies. Despite dating back to 1938, these cookies are still the most popular ones in the US. Ever wondered why the choco chips don't melt? Well, that's because they have less cocoa butter than chocolate bars. Astonishingly, the first chocolate chip cookie was about a size of a US quarter, that's about 24.26 mm in diameter.

What's cookie-ing? End your day with this recipe

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Cream butter and both white and brown sugar. Add two teaspoons of vanilla extract to two beaten eggs. Stir well. Dissolve one teaspoon of baking soda in two teaspoons of hot water. Add it to the batter with half teaspoon of salt. Add flour and choco chips, drop spoonfuls on ungreased pans, and bake for 10 minutes.