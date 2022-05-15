Lifestyle

What's your pick this National Chocolate Chip Day?

May 15, 2022

National Chocolate Chip Day is celebrated in the US on May 15.

National Chocolate Chip Day is an American holiday celebrating the most popular cookie in the world! Chocolate chips came into existence after chocolate chip cookies, unlike many thought. The first chocolate chips were marketed in 1940. Not much is known about how the National Chocolate Chip Day came into existence, but it is celebrated in the US on May 15.

#1 Invention of the world-famous cookies

In 1938, Ruth Graves Wakefield created the chocolate-chip cookie by accident. The baker ran out of baker's chocolate and opted for semi-sweet chocolate and the recipe spread like wildfire. After a few years of selling the semi-sweet chocolate bars with a chopping tool, Nestlé introduced chocolate "morsels" to the market. In 1997, the chocolate-chip cookie was recognized as the official state cookie of Massachusetts!

#2 Nestlé's Toll House cookies

In her cookbook, Ruth Wakefield published a recipe titled "Toll House Chocolate Crunch Cookies." Although it was believed to be an accidental recipe, in an interview later, she said that she invented it knowingly. In 1939, she signed a deal with Nestlé to add her recipe on the packaging in exchange for a lifetime supply of chocolate.

Remember that episode from F.R.I.E.N.D.S when Phoebe praised her grandmother's chocolate chip cookies and called them the best in the world? Monica found out that it was Nestle's Toll House cookies. This marketing hack must have been a massive success back then!

#3 Variety of chocolate chips

Originally, the flavor of chocolate chips was semi-sweet. But today, just like there are different types of chocolates, there are different types of chocolate chips. The most preferred might be semi-sweet chocolate chips, but there are white chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, milk chocolate chips, and bittersweet chocolate chips available as well. You can make your pick based on the recipe you are preparing.

#4 How to celebrate?

Cook up a storm in the kitchen. Raid your nearest grocery store and get some choco chips first. Follow the recipe for your favorite choco-chip cookie and prepare it. Do you love mint choco chip ice cream? Well, why not make your own version? Other than these you can also add choco chips to pancakes, waffles, pies, cakes, and top smoothies and shakes.