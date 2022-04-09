Lifestyle

National Unicorn Day: Fun facts and party ideas

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 09, 2022, 10:13 am 2 min read

This mythical animal has been a symbol of purity and magic. (Photo credit: Pxfuel)

National Unicorn Day is celebrated every year on April 9 to honor the beautiful one-horned mythical creature. Admired for centuries, the unicorn's appearance can be traced back to Mesopotamia and Indus Valley Civilization in their artwork. The mythical animal has been a symbol of purity and magic. There's even a sculpture of the Virgin Mary holding a unicorn on her lap in Warsaw, Poland!

In case you were unaware... What are unicorns?

For those who're not into fantasy and mythical stories, the unicorn is a legendary creature that has been described in European literature as a white horse-like animal with a single, pointed, spiraling horn jutting out from its forehead. Unicorns have always been associated with rainbows, and everything beautiful and pure. How come they get a day and other creatures don't? Well, we're wondering too.

Someone's imagination took liberty here! Unicorns in popular culture

Remember the dead unicorn bleeding silver blood in the Forbidden Forest in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? He who-must-not-be-named was very fond of them despite being aware of the curse of killing one, as described in the movie. A more recent example of unicorns making it to the silver screen would be the weird episode from DC's Legend of Tomorrow. Yikes!

Did you know? Fun facts

The unicorn is Scotland's national animal. It's been on the Scottish Royal Coat of Arms since at least the mid-1500s. Narwhals, the toothed whale, are known as the unicorns of the sea. They supposedly inspired many legends; their tusks were once sold as unicorn horns! The horn of the unicorn was called alicorn, and it was believed to hold magical powers and medicinal properties.

Rainbow party! How to celebrate the day

If you are a fan of mythical creatures, this day is perfect for you. Throw a unicorn-themed party. Prepare desserts in the colors of the rainbow. You can make unicorn head-shaped cookies, and infuse the colors in your decorations. Discuss stories about unicorns with your friends and perhaps watch films like Stardust and Legend which portray unicorns the way they've been imagined so far.