Revealing the fitness and diet secrets of Disha Patani

Written by Sneha Das Aug 04, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

Disha Patani is well-known for her good looks, fit body, and washboard abs.

When it comes to a fit body and good looks in Bollywood, Disha Patani is one of the top names that come to mind. The youth sensation is extremely committed to her workout routine and follows a super strict diet to maintain her washboard abs. If the actor-cum-model's workout glimpses on social media have inspired you, check out her fitness and diet routine here.

Workout Patani trains six days a week

Patani loves working out in the gym and tries to never miss a session. She works out six days a week and visits the gym twice a day. She practices yoga daily for an hour in the morning. She also does cardio in the morning and weight training in the evening. Dancing, swimming, and Pilates are also crucial parts of her fitness routine.

Gymnast She is a trained gymnast who also enjoys kickboxing

The Ek Villain Returns actor is a trained gymnast and often engages in kickboxing and gymnastics to stay fit and healthy. Patani mostly focuses on her arm and back muscles to build a strong core. "Disha does squats, deadlifts, military presses, shoulder presses, chest presses, bicep curls, tricep extensions," her trainer Rajendra Dhole told Vogue. She is also a huge fan of Kung fu.

Diet The 'Baaghi 3' actor's diet plan

She follows a strict diet routine and tries to maintain a balance between carbs and protein. Her breakfast usually includes two-three eggs, juice, and milk. Occasionally, she also has cereal and milk. She prefers juices and fresh fruits for lunch. For dinner, she usually has brown rice, chicken, eggs, vegetable salads, and dal. The Malang star munches on almonds and peanuts throughout the day.

Cheat meal Patani loves to indulge in desserts once a week

Like all of us, Patani also loves her cheat days. She loves indulging in desserts like chocolates, cakes, or ice creams and eats them only once a week to satisfy her sweet cravings and keep herself motivated. She also drinks a lot of water and manages to get at least eight hours of sleep regularly. Need we say more about the importance of sleep?