Revealing the diet and fitness secrets of Ananya Panday

Jul 29, 2022

Ananya Panday follows a strict workout routine to maintain her fit and stellar body.

Ananya Panday began her acting career in Bollywood in 2019 with the teen romantic comedy Student of the Year 2, and since then there was no looking back. You might be surprised to know that the 23-year-old actor, known for her ultra-slim body, is a big foodie! How does she maintain her figure, you ask? By following a strict workout routine.

Workout Panday loves doing pilates and yoga

Being very particular about her fitness routine, Pandey works out at the gym regularly to maintain that stellar bod! The Gehraiyaan star does a lot of weight training and cardio exercises. She also practices yoga, first thing in the morning. Her favorite workout, however, is Pilates as it stretches and relaxes her body. Panday is also a fan of swimming and dancing.

Challenging exercises Panday often challenges herself with new workouts

Panday practices Hatha or Vinyasa yoga regularly at home, at least five times a week. However, she also likes to challenge herself with cool new workouts and therefore incorporates aerial yoga in her regular workout routine. She also does Zumba and aerobics for some cardio. Pandey is known to practice a lot of free-hand exercises along with some basic forms of calisthenics.

Diet routine Panday's diet routine

Panday eats healthy regularly, by starting her day with green juice. For breakfast, she prefers omelet and toast with butter and black coffee. For lunch, she usually has a chicken sandwich with fresh veggies. She drinks another cup of black coffee and munches on nuts in the evening. For dinner, she usually has some grilled fish or chicken with a light soup.

Cheat meal The 'Liger' star has her cheat meals every Sunday

Panday drinks lots of water, natural fresh juices, and coconut water every two hours, throughout the day. She loves seasonal fruits like grapes and mangoes and doesn't shy away from enjoying them from time to time. When hungry post-dinner, she loves binging on dark chocolates. She also prefers having a cheat meal on Sundays when she gorges on some delicious burgers.