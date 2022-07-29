Lifestyle

Beauty review: The Skin Story Aqua Boost All Day Moisturiser

This fast-absorbing formula suitable for all skin types ensures long-lasting hydration.

Our skincare routines remain incomplete without a good moisturizer, and every skin type needs a different formula to meet its specific needs. There's good news for those annoyed with greasy moisturizers that make your skin appear oily and sweaty. The Skin Story's Aqua Boost All Day Moisturiser claims to be the perfect solution to the age-old dilemma of moisturizing oily skin!

Claims About the product

The FDA-approved moisturizer is non-toxic, 100% vegan, and cruelty-free. The water-based technology swears to provide your skin with long-lasting hydration alongside a quick fix. It also claims to prevent your pores from clogging and reduce excess oil production to give your face a smooth look. It aims to improve the texture of your skin and is also suitable for sensitive skin types.

Ingredients What does the product contain?

The three main ingredients of the lightweight moisturizer are hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, and prebiotics. Hyaluronic acid helps build lost moisture and collagen, which is what keeps our skin firm and plump. Witch hazel, a medicinal plant, helps to minimize pores and reduces inflammation and redness, besides soothing the skin. Prebiotics maintain a healthy balance of bacteria on your skin.

Price and packaging Convenient packaging

You get a 50ml glass spray bottle neatly nestled in a box. The attached side flaps of the box multi-task as a security cover on the top. Despite being water-based, the formula has a silky and creamy texture that spreads evenly. The spray application ensures the product last longer and there's no wastage. The price of the 50ml bottle is Rs 649.

Information How to apply?

You need to spray it on your skin and gently with fluid motions smoothen it out on your face and neck. It is that simple! To keep your skin hydrated, use it in the morning and at night after cleansing your face and neck.

Experience Fast-absorbing liquid moisturizer for oily skin

This liquid lightweight moisturizer, from a homegrown brand, is ideal for oily skin. Those with dull or dry skin would also benefit from its soothing and fragrant water-based formula. The fast-absorbing product locks the moisture in your skin after application and lasts for hours. It delivers instant and long-lasting hydration, by improving your face's natural moisture and giving it a revitalized look.

Verdict Should you buy this water-based moisturizer?

You need to moisturize your skin without having a river of sweat tickle down your body; and this is the perfect formula for oily-skinned beauties, and those living in humid areas. It lives up to its claims and is safe for all skin types and weather conditions. Also, it doesn't burn a hole in your pocket. There's no reason why you shouldn't buy it.